LASTING LEGACY: Auburn upperclassmen leave their mark on the rivalry with two electric wins over Alabama

Drew Watson was the first one out there, running into the arms of Derrian Gobourne as Auburn Arena roared.
They’d done it again. They’d won it again.
Auburn’s seniors helped make lightning strike a second time.
Gobourne had just hit her dazzling double pike in that moment, closing her floor routine to cap a magic night on the Plains last Friday, when Watson rushed out onto the floor to hug her. Then came juniors Cassie Stevens and Aria Brusch, jumping up and down as the crowd cheered.
The rest of the team joined the celebration. The building buzzed and there was fifth-year Jada Glenn, plus juniors Adeline Sabados and Piper Smith, bouncing around with their arms in the air.
All those upperclassmen had just carved their place in Auburn gymnastics history: They had just beaten Bama a second time in their careers, and as they celebrated on the gym floor Friday, they danced on the grave of The Streak.
“I’m glad Alabama was on the other end of a good night for us, because I feel like we were on the losing end enough, and it’s nice to get this behind us,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said.
‘The Streak’ was Alabama’s 117-meet winning streak over Auburn, which spanned from 1980 to 2016 and represented a chokehold on the rivalry series impossible to fathom in any other sport. The streak was finally snapped in 2016 in Auburn Arena.
Then in 2020, Gobourne, Watson and the rest of that crew helped lead Auburn to a second big rivalry win, stirring up another party on the Plains.
Now, all of Auburn’s upperclassmen can say something no other Auburn gymnast has been able to say for the last 40 years: They’ve earned two wins over Alabama during their time as Tigers, and, as Graba says, they helped finally put that streak in the rear view for good.
“It is really, truly special,” Watson said of the win Friday.
Watson laid down a 9.900 on floor before Gobourne came in to bring down the house with a 9.950 on the anchor spot on floor, starring as the cleanup hitter in the final routine on the final rotation.
Two years prior, Auburn Arena saw same thing, incidentally with the same scores: Watson had hit a 9.900 in the fifth spot with Gobourne hitting a 9.950.
Stevens and Brusch also played starring roles that night and again in 2022.
Joining Glenn, Sabados and Smith, junior Morgan Leigh Oldham, junior Anna Sumner and fifth-year Allie Riddle were also all part of both the 2020 and 2022 rosters.
And apart from any juniors who decide to come back for a fifth year in 2024, all of the upperclassmen will finish their careers undefeated against Alabama head-to-head on their home floor.
“That’s what they brought,” Graba said simply, looking back at the legacy they leave on the rivalry. “The last few groups have talked a lot about the legacy that we started back in 2015, when we set a lot of records and went to the Super Six — and then in 2016 won the first regional ever and that year beat Alabama. I think people want to be a part of that. People want to do that, so they invest a lot in it. This group, it was just a different feeling in the gym this week, and I think it’s because these upperclassmen know how much it matters.
“They’re not going to get to do this again so they wanted to do it the right way.”
Friday, Auburn soared to its second-highest team score in program history, on what everyone’s calling the most electric night for gymnastics in the history of Auburn Arena. With those veterans joined by a boon of new talent led by Suni Lee and Sophia Groth, Auburn charged to a stellar 197.525 team score. It was Auburn’s second-best single-night score ever behind only a 197.750 recorded by that high-flying Super Six team on Feb. 27, 2015.
Emma Slappey was a part of both the 2016 and 2020 teams, but redshirted in 2016. Apart from her, no one else had been a part of two Auburn wins over Alabama since before 1980.
“In 2020, my freshman year, it was amazing watching my teammates do it, but to be a part of it — to be a part of this team is just so special,” Smith said. “That really is the best word I can describe it, is just ‘special.’”
Alabama entered Friday’s meet 129-2 against Auburn since 1980 and 129-11 in the series all-time — but the Tigers in recent years have been able to change the narrative.
“Maybe it’ll go on my resume or something,” Watson laughed. “I’m just kidding, but it is really special. The group of girls that I’m doing it with, I just feel like we all are supporting of each other, and we’re all trying to compete with each other and compete for spots. It truly is like nothing I’ve ever been a part of. I’m just so grateful and thankful to be here.”
Auburn, now up to No. 6 in the national rankings, continues its season Friday competing at No. 9 LSU — moving onward and upward to bigger goals, and looking for the next accomplishment to add to this team’s legacy.
“Everybody asked what it would mean to beat them the first time, and I told everybody it would be nice to quit answering the ‘117 straight losses’ question,” Graba said. “So, to me, I’m appreciative that we’ve changed the narrative. But this is the beginning of a really fun season.
“Going into this, to me, the score was the important part and the performance was the important part. When you do what we did tonight, when you perform at a decent level — not a great level; we started slow and we made a lot of mistakes early — but when you perform like that, you win a lot of meets.”