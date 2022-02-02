LASTING LEGACY: Auburn upperclassmen leave their mark on the rivalry with two electric wins over Alabama

“That’s what they brought,” Graba said simply, looking back at the legacy they leave on the rivalry. “The last few groups have talked a lot about the legacy that we started back in 2015, when we set a lot of records and went to the Super Six — and then in 2016 won the first regional ever and that year beat Alabama. I think people want to be a part of that. People want to do that, so they invest a lot in it. This group, it was just a different feeling in the gym this week, and I think it’s because these upperclassmen know how much it matters.

“They’re not going to get to do this again so they wanted to do it the right way.”

Friday, Auburn soared to its second-highest team score in program history, on what everyone’s calling the most electric night for gymnastics in the history of Auburn Arena. With those veterans joined by a boon of new talent led by Suni Lee and Sophia Groth, Auburn charged to a stellar 197.525 team score. It was Auburn’s second-best single-night score ever behind only a 197.750 recorded by that high-flying Super Six team on Feb. 27, 2015.

Emma Slappey was a part of both the 2016 and 2020 teams, but redshirted in 2016. Apart from her, no one else had been a part of two Auburn wins over Alabama since before 1980.