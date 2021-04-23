Late Gators run drops Auburn baseball in series opener

Colby Walter’s game-winner whizzed into center field, crashed to the grass just past the outstretched glove of Kason Howell, and Auburn baseball suffered another heartbreaker.

Walter’s RBI triple scored the go-ahead run for visiting Florida in the top of the ninth inning, and the Gators went on to beat Auburn 4-2 on Friday night in Plainsman Park.

Howell raced back to try to track the hard drive and leapt for it, but tumbled to the grass after the ball fell just out of reach. The Tigers dusted themselves off after giving up yet another close loss in the key stages. Florida went on to score one more run when Walter crossed home from third. Auburn trailed 2-0 early when Florida scored a pair of runs in the top of the fourth inning, but Auburn tied it at 2-2 in the seventh and took that score into the ninth.

Auburn will look to bounce back in the series’ middle game Saturday. First pitch was moved to 6 p.m. due to weather forecasted for the area.

Auburn with Friday’s loss fell to 6-19 on the season and 2-14 in the SEC. Auburn has lost 10 of those 14 SEC losses by just one or two runs.