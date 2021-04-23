Late Gators run drops Auburn baseball in series opener

Colby Walter’s game-winner whizzed into center field, crashed to the grass just past the outstretched glove of Kason Howell, and Auburn baseball suffered another heartbreaker.
Walter’s RBI triple scored the go-ahead run for visiting Florida in the top of the ninth inning, and the Gators went on to beat Auburn 4-2 on Friday night in Plainsman Park.
Howell raced back to try to track the hard drive and leapt for it, but tumbled to the grass after the ball fell just out of reach. The Tigers dusted themselves off after giving up yet another close loss in the key stages. Florida went on to score one more run when Walter crossed home from third. Auburn trailed 2-0 early when Florida scored a pair of runs in the top of the fourth inning, but Auburn tied it at 2-2 in the seventh and took that score into the ninth.
Auburn will look to bounce back in the series’ middle game Saturday. First pitch was moved to 6 p.m. due to weather forecasted for the area.
Auburn with Friday’s loss fell to 6-19 on the season and 2-14 in the SEC. Auburn has lost 10 of those 14 SEC losses by just one or two runs.
The Auburn fans in the ballpark wanted Friday’s game badly. Plainsman Park let out a gasp in the sixth when Steven Williams sent a shot to the fence in center with a runner on — a big blast that could’ve tied the game and sent the stadium into eruption — but Florida made the grab on the warning track.
It was in the next inning that Auburn had its moment, when Ryan Bliss sent a two-run shot screaming over left and the Auburn fans rejoiced.
Florida entered the series ranked No. 10 in the country in the NCBWA poll. Friday’s game marked the start of the second half of the SEC schedule for the Tigers. While the game could’ve been a jumping off point for Auburn, the Tigers will have to look for another one — starting with Saturday’s rematch with Florida.
Trace Bright was tabbed with the loss on the mound, giving up that home run in the ninth.
Jack Owen started for Auburn and gave up two runs in seven innings. Carson Swilling came on after Bright to close the game.