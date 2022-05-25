Late home runs send Auburn packing, lift Kentucky to upset win

The momentum turned in No. 20 Auburn’s favor late Wednesday against Kentucky, and it turned off the bat of the Tigers’ best hitter.

With two outs in the bottom of the eight, Sonny DiChiara cranked a pitch from Kentucky’s Daniel Harper deep into left field, closing a one-run Wildcat lead to a tie ball game.

However, the momentum from DiChiara came as quick as it went.

No. 12-seed Kentucky kicked off the top of the ninth with back-to-back home runs off Blake Burkhalter to regain a lead and eventual 3-1 win in the first round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, ending Auburn’s time in Hoover with an opening-round loss.

“When you wind up with just a few at-bats and you're not getting anything done, we needed that one big hit, and it really didn't happen until the eighth inning,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “So sometimes, that looks like you're not focused, when you're just not having good at-bats, but I think they are and I think the defense and I think that the pitchers competing showed that. We’ve just we got to get back to some sharp, clean offense.”

With its win, the Wildcats became the first 12 seed in the tournament’s history to advance out of the opening round.

Kentucky’s Oraj Anu and Adam Fogel did Auburn (37-19, 16-14 SEC) in during a span of three pitches, as Anu got ahold of a Burkhalter pitch and sent it over the centerfield wall for a one-run lead. Fogel did the same after a first-pitch strike, sending a solo shot into the left field bullpen.

Prior to the ninth, the Wildcats had only recorded six hits and struck out 10 times.

Thompson said Burkhalter threw Anu a changeup and Fogel a fastball on their home runs, describing the pitches as “porous” and adding that he didn’t think either pitch was well-executed.

“It's not always what you throw, it's where you throw it,” Thompson said. “Both those pitches, to me, from looking at the video board, looked like they were up out over the plate in both instances there.”

Burkhalter was also in his third frame, marking one of the longest outings of the season from the Auburn closer. Officially, he finished with 1⅓ innings, four hits, two earned runs and a strikeout while being credited with the loss. He was also one of the Tigers’ five pitchers Wednesday.

Carson Skipper started for Auburn, which was his first since 2019. In three innings, Skipper faced 11 batters and struck out seven of them, allowing only a walk and a hit.

“That was kind of the job that we had discussed, for me to come out and open it up, and then, you know, just pass the baton along and kind of let it be a bullpen game,” Skipper said of Auburn’s pitching performance.

Kentucky (31-24, 13-18 SEC) had an impressive outing from starter Sean Harney. He pitched seven scoreless and struck out five while giving up four hits and a walk. It was Harney’s second appearance against Auburn in five days, as he pitched three scoreless innings against the Tigers in a 5-1 Kentucky win over the weekend.

Even with the loss, Auburn is still considered a lock to make and host a regional in this year’s NCAA Tournament. However, the Tigers will likely be on the fringe of landing a top-eight seed, which would allow them to host a regional should it advance that far. In the most recent projections from d1baseball, Auburn was still expected to host a regional and named as the No. 10 overall seed.

“We've maintained a top-10 RPI nationally, out of 301 schools, for a prolonged period of time,” Thompson said of hosting. “[We’re] three games over .500. We've played good baseball. So absolutely, that would be my wish and desire.”

This year’s NCAA Tournament Selection Show is scheduled for 11 a.m. on May 30.

