Late-night first pitches set for Auburn baseball in Corvallis Super Regional

Auburn fans may need to prepare for some late nights this weekend, as the Tigers will be facing off against Oregon State at 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Both games will be broadcast on ESPN2.

A Game 3, if needed, will be played Monday at a time to be determined.

The Tigers and Beavers will be playing the latest games of this weekend's slate, the NCAA announced Tuesday. Auburn is among four Super Regionals playing their games on Saturday and Sunday, with a game being played Monday if needed. The other half of this weekend's Super Regionals will begin Friday and go until as late as Sunday if needed.

The Corvallis Super Regional will be the first-ever matchup between Auburn and Oregon State.

The Beavers has been a top-25 team all season, and maintained a top-10 ranking since February. They have appeared in the past five NCAA Tournaments and 21 tournaments all time. They’ve made seven College World Series appearances and won three titles, their latest of which was in 2018.

The Beavers went 3-1 in the Corvallis Regional. They beat New Mexico State 5-4 with an extra-inning walk-off Friday and beat San Diego 12-3 Saturday. It fell to the Commodores 8-1 on Sunday to force a Monday elimination game in which it beat Vanderbilt 7-6.

Auburn is one of five Southeastern Conference teams playing in this weekend's Super Regionals, along with Tennessee, Texas A&M, Arkansas and Ole Miss.

The Tigers swept this weekend's Auburn Regional to advance to their first Super Regional since 2019. They beat Southeastern Louisiana, Florida State and UCLA by a combined score of 51-18.

