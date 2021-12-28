Late score proves too much for Auburn in Birmingham Bowl loss to No. 21 Houston

BIRMINGHAM — With a bowl victory just minutes away, the Auburn Tigers found one more stop just too much to ask for.
After holding No. 21 Houston in check for nearly three full quarters in Tuesday’s TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl, the Tigers gave up a late 80-yard scoring drive capped by Houston quarterback Clayton Tune’s 26-yard touchdown pass to Jake Herslow to leave the Tigers with a 17-13 loss.
The defeat featured a tough showing by the Auburn offense, which found its rhythm early in the second half but struggled overall to put up points. It left the Tigers with their fifth straight loss to close 2021.
Auburn (7-6, 3-5 SEC) seemed on the cusp of closing out the year with a win before Houston (12-2, 8-1 AAC) found late life.
The Cougars got the ball on their own 20 trailing by three with 6:47 remaining in the game when Tune and his teammates went to work. Houston reached the 34 before a targeting penalty on Jaylin Simpson catapulted the Cougars past midfield; two plays later, Tune found tight end Christian Trahan all alone on the right side of the field, resulting in a 20-yard gain.
With the Auburn defense on its heels, Tune took advantage.
Two plays after Trahan’s reception, Tune took the snap and looked to his right, where he found Herslow with a step on the defender in coverage. Tune didn’t waste the opportunity, as he fired to his wide receiver and put Houston ahead with 3:27 to go in the game.
Auburn had a chance to respond. It just failed to do so.
The Tigers failed to pick up 10 yards on their next three plays after Tune’s touchdown pass. They opted to try and convert on fourth-and-2, but TJ Finley’s pass to Kobe Hudson fell incomplete to give the ball back to Houston.
From there, the Cougars ran the clock out to seal the victory.
Auburn was down but not out after the first half of play and truly turned things on once the third quarter got going.
Ben Patton’s 35-yard field goal early in the third cut Houston’s lead to 10-6 before Auburn quarterback TJ Finley and company finally established a long drive. Finley orchestrated a strong 11-play, 78-yard possession fueled largely by the sophomore’s 41-yard throw to tight end John Samuel Shenker before the Tigers found themselves in a must-have situation on the Houston 12.
Facing a third-and-goal and fresh off a nullified play that saw Finley hit Landen King in the end zone, Finley quickly shook off the missed opportunity and fired to the right front corner of the end zone at wide receiver Kobe Hudson. Despite the high degree of difficulty, Hudson grabbed the ball while on the move and managed to get a foot down to give the Tigers a 13-10 lead with 3:52 to go in the third.
The Tigers were relentless against the Cougars after Houston opened the game with a hot streak, and multiple times Auburn gave Houston all it could handle. That included two crucial interceptions by the Tigers, the first by cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett and the second by linebacker Chandler Wooten.
Houston wasted little time in putting the Auburn defense on its heels to start the action.
The Cougars opened with a bang by piecing together a methodical 12-play, 87-yard drive on the game’s opening possession. Houston quarterback Clayton Tune ended the drive in style by avoiding linebacker Joko Willis on a blitz, staying up right and firing to his left at running back Alton McCaskill, who had no one to stop him as he found the end zone for the five-yard touchdown reception.
Tune’s throw to McCaskill helped the junior quarterback end the opening drive 7-of-8 for 74 yards and put the Cougars on top 7-0 with 8:46 to go in the opening quarter.
Although Houston’s offense came out hot, Auburn took some time to find itself.
The Tigers’ first three drives came and went without much luck before they turned their biggest play of the first half into points.
Auburn trailed 10-0 with just under six minutes left until halftime when Auburn quarterback TJ Finley hit running back Tank Bigsby on a screen pass that Bigsby quickly turned into a 51-yard gain that put Auburn deep into Houston territory. The Tigers’ drive stalled out from there, so kicker Ben Patton put the Tigers on the board courtesy a 27-yard field goal with 3:10 to go until halftime.
The story of Auburn’s first half was one of missed opportunities.
While the Tigers’ defense on the whole held Houston in check, Auburn failed to fall on two Houston fumbles — each of which came during the Cougars’ two scoring drives — and missed multiple chances to sack the dual-threat Tune.
On offense, Auburn sputtered out of the gates with six plays ran and only five yards gained. The Tigers showed more life as the first half went on, but a turnover on downs on the Houston 21-yard line and an early snap on a third down from the Houston 45 ended two promising second-quarter drives with no points.