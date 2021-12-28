Late score proves too much for Auburn in Birmingham Bowl loss to No. 21 Houston

The Tigers were relentless against the Cougars after Houston opened the game with a hot streak, and multiple times Auburn gave Houston all it could handle. That included two crucial interceptions by the Tigers, the first by cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett and the second by linebacker Chandler Wooten.

Houston wasted little time in putting the Auburn defense on its heels to start the action.

The Cougars opened with a bang by piecing together a methodical 12-play, 87-yard drive on the game’s opening possession. Houston quarterback Clayton Tune ended the drive in style by avoiding linebacker Joko Willis on a blitz, staying up right and firing to his left at running back Alton McCaskill, who had no one to stop him as he found the end zone for the five-yard touchdown reception.

Tune’s throw to McCaskill helped the junior quarterback end the opening drive 7-of-8 for 74 yards and put the Cougars on top 7-0 with 8:46 to go in the opening quarter.

Although Houston’s offense came out hot, Auburn took some time to find itself.

The Tigers’ first three drives came and went without much luck before they turned their biggest play of the first half into points.