Late scoring drive pushes No. 22 Auburn past LSU in thriller

Hunter’s lone rushing scored coupled with kicker Anders Carlson’s extra point put Auburn ahead by five with 3:11 to go in the game.

LSU responded with a promising drive that reached its own 46, but the home Tigers’ last hope ended when Auburn safety Bydarrius Knighten intercepted a fourth-down pass to close the book on the Bayou Bengals.

Auburn cut LSU’s lead to 19-17 in the opening minute of the fourth quarter with Nix’s five-yard rushing touchdown, but from that point both defenses settled in until Auburn’s go-ahead drive.

Nix ended the night 23-of-44 passing for 255 yards and one touchdown and also rushed 12 times for 74 yards and another score.

The game’s late hijinks followed a first half in which Auburn showed glimpses of having enough to get over the top.

Nix proved he was up for the challenge of another test in Tiger Stadium with just over 5:02 to go in the first half.

Facing a fourth-and-2 on the LSU 24-yard line and trailing 13-0, Nix took a snap under center and rolled to his right, where he quickly found no open receiver. The junior then stopped his momentum, reversed course to his left, pump-faked once and sprinted toward the sideline.