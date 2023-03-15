BIRMINGHAM — Hello, March Madness. Welcome to Birmingham.

Hello, bright lights. Hello, big stage. Did you get in alright? I’ll tell ya, 280 was a pain this morning.

It always is. Bruce Pearl grinned talking about it Wednesday at the NCAA Tournament press conference, like a local from around the way just chatting it up with the folks from out of town.

After all, take away the podium and the cameras and all the March Madness logos at his official prim-and-proper press conference, and that’s what’s really going on here with Auburn and rival Alabama both playing in their home state in the first and second rounds. The national media has flown in from all over, but as for some of us, we’re from around here.

And yes, thanks to Pearl, our favorite stretch from Auburn to Birmingham is now part of the NCAA Tournament canon:

“I will tell you, driving to Birmingham on 280 was never so much fun as with a police escort,” Pearl laughed into the microphone at the podium, video of his presser going out to TV stations across the country. What did you expect him to be talking about? “I mean, it was awesome. We went through every single red light and I tell you, we got here in about an hour and a half

“Everybody knows what a ride that can be,” he shrugged.

But on the other hand, what a ride the NCAA Tournament can be, and Auburn’s embracing the fact that it’s close to home. Pearl said in that same answer that it doesn’t really make much of a difference if it’s a two-hour bus ride or a three-hour plane ride, but for some fans at Auburn’s open practice today, it made all the difference in the world:

After his press conference, Pearl led Auburn out onto the court at Legacy Arena for an open practice on the game court. Auburn fan Ashley Parris from nearby Homewood watched in the stands with her three sons Caleb, 8, Samuel, 5, and Connor who’s 19 months.

“We loaded up this morning and came down here, so that was super nice to just be able to come down the road and come watch them,” she said. She hasn’t been able to see the team in person all season, but they got to come watch practice since it came so close to them.

And her husband, Landon, is an Alabama fan, so they were doubly lucky when Auburn and Alabama both got assigned to Birmingham this weekend.

“It’s fun to be here and see the team, and the cheerleaders and Aubie,” Parris said. “It’s awesome. I was telling the boys Aubie may be here or he may not, so they were super excited when he came out.”

The oldest one leans toward Alabama with dad, she said. The middle one pulls for Tennessee, “randomly,” she laughed. Maybe the youngest will join mom’s side one day.

Either way, they got the chance to take a look at this national spectacle together Wednesday, right in their own backyard, and that’s something special.

And as for me, I just take I-85 to I-65 when I can.

PHOTOS: Auburn basketball practice at Legacy Arena