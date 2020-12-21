LEE: A deal with the devil can get Auburn out of this mess

Auburn’s in a mess.

That’s the only reason a coach at Louisiana would ever turn down a program like Auburn, which in all appearances happened today when Billy Napier reaffirmed his commitment to the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Auburn’s coaching search has been botched beyond belief, if reports are to be believed. It’s been eight days since Gus Malzahn was fired for bumping into the ceiling, and now suddenly it seems like Auburn is just trying to keep the floor from falling out.

The powers that be made a costly decision.

Now they have to decide how they’re going to pay for it: with dollars, with wins, or by handing over the keys and getting out of the road.

That’s the price Alabama paid for Nick Saban, giving him a big contract and assuring him complete control to steer the program how he wanted. There are coaches out there who could be home-run hires for Auburn, but they may not fit the old Auburn way. They may not be familiar faces. They may want to take things in a different direction. They may not fit the Auburn culture and they may demand to change the culture. They may even cuss a little and fall short of the Creed.

But at this point, cutting a deal with an outsider might be the only way to rescue Auburn football.

