LEE: A deal with the devil can get Auburn out of this mess

Auburn’s in a mess.
That’s the only reason a coach at Louisiana would ever turn down a program like Auburn, which in all appearances happened today when Billy Napier reaffirmed his commitment to the Ragin’ Cajuns.
Auburn’s coaching search has been botched beyond belief, if reports are to be believed. It’s been eight days since Gus Malzahn was fired for bumping into the ceiling, and now suddenly it seems like Auburn is just trying to keep the floor from falling out.
The powers that be made a costly decision.
Now they have to decide how they’re going to pay for it: with dollars, with wins, or by handing over the keys and getting out of the road.
That’s the price Alabama paid for Nick Saban, giving him a big contract and assuring him complete control to steer the program how he wanted. There are coaches out there who could be home-run hires for Auburn, but they may not fit the old Auburn way. They may not be familiar faces. They may want to take things in a different direction. They may not fit the Auburn culture and they may demand to change the culture. They may even cuss a little and fall short of the Creed.
But at this point, cutting a deal with an outsider might be the only way to rescue Auburn football.
Support Local Journalism
Lane Kiffin is only making $3.9 million a year at Ole Miss. Mario Cristobal would only be making $4.55 million at Oregon, even after signing an extension this week. Auburn’s a top-10 program that can offer a top-10 salary to targets like them.
If Auburn doesn’t do that, something’s not adding up over in the athletics complex. Auburn paid Malzahn the fifth-highest salary in the SEC, but decided that finishing in fifth place in the SEC is unacceptable. He’s been fired, but now Auburn’s opening has been linked to coaches from Conference USA and the Sun Belt — who could see their salaries tripled and they’d still be only the ninth-highest paid coach in the SEC.
If Auburn didn’t plan to offer a top-three salary, this move doesn’t make much sense. Athletics director Allen Greene said when Malzahn was fired that Auburn would look for a coach that can help Auburn football “consistently compete at the highest level,” but if the powers that be aren’t paying at the highest level, they aren’t putting their money where their mouth is.
It’s about time for them to do that.
“Auburn wants somebody they can control,” Auburn running back and team captain Shaun Shivers posted to Twitter on Monday, as dismay on the Plains boiled over.
“It’s a shame.”
And it’s a mess.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!