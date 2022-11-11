LEE: A story about Auburn, the place of dreams you didn’t even know to dream

Imagine what it was like for Ronnie Brown last Saturday, standing in the locker room in Starkville and watching his partner, his buddy, his old running dog, Carnell Williams, deliver the pregame speech.

Who’d have thought?

Never Cadillac.

“I’ve got to be honest with everybody: This was never a dream for me,” he smiled wide in a video Auburn released on social media this week, as his team prepared for Texas A&M, for the sellout crowd Saturday night, for the big game in Jordan-Hare Stadium with Cadillac as head football coach. This is more than he’d ever imagined. “So all this is new,” he grinned.

But that tends to happen in Auburn, a peculiar place of dreams you didn’t even know to dream.

Brown is part of the Auburn radio crew now, working in sports media which is what he said he wanted to do back in college. He was in the locker room so he could report on the pregame speech early on in last Saturday’s broadcast, back sharing that locker room with his old teammate and friend and peer.

That tends to happen in this place, too: Brown and Williams were connected at Auburn, their destinies somehow intertwined for the rest of their career and for the rest of their lives — their journeys interweaving on they way from the backfield in Auburn to pro football in Florida, and up to today. One can’t get go long without getting compared to the other. One can’t go far without crossing paths with the other again.

They’re incredible journeys. Williams, of course, is now the first African American head coach in his beloved alma mater’s history. He’s said it before and he’s said it all week: He was raised in a home with a single parent and six kids, and he came through Auburn and he got to the NFL. Now he says he kisses his young sons in the morning on his way to work and they talk about how he’s the head coach, a dream he said he never even thought to dream. Pinch yourself. It’s Cadillac.

“Dreams come true on the Plains,” he has said. “I’m a living testimony of that,” he’s said.

Here’s one more:

I first met Williams and Brown in 2014. They were together, of course, their journeys always intertwined. Remember, that happens here. They were being inducted into the Tiger Trail as part of the same class. After the speeches and the applauses, and after the champagne glasses were placed back on the tablecloths and the room was clearing, the two of them shook hands with the two reporters covering the event, two kids convinced that this was the biggest story they’d ever cover: Justin Lee, just hired at the Opelika-Auburn News, and Justin Ferguson, with The Plainsman.

Carnell and Ronnie, meet Justin and Justin. Yeah, yeah, it’s confusing. We have the same name.

Eight years later, we get that a lot now — because, as it turns out, you don’t even have to be an Auburn football player, or even an Auburn fan, for a dream to come true in this peculiar place, or to run across friends and peers you’ll criss-cross and counter your entire career.

Who’d have thought?

“It just goes to show you what kind of place Auburn is,” Cadillac told us that day.