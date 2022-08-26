LEE: After Auburn’s undoing, it’s clear: Recruiting used to be 99% of the game, but now it’s 100% of the game.

There was a plan, at least.

No one can say there wasn’t, even now, as Allen Greene departs Auburn and as Bryan Harsin enters the season as college football’s most endangered head coach.

The plan was to take the guy at Boise State who made three-stars into five-stars, and put him at Auburn to try to make four-stars into six-stars. That was the plan, at least, to try to beat Georgia and Alabama as they bring five-stars into the factory on an assembly line every season, and as Auburn is stuck between a rock and a hard place like no other program in the history of American college football. That was the plan, at least, and whether it works or it doesn’t, a firm plan is more than what some have brought to the table during Auburn’s recent undoing.

To be clear: Auburn is undone. Auburn is a mess. Harsin enters the season on the hottest seat in college football now that his ally is gone, Auburn is back to being that laughingstock again among the hand-wringing national media, and it’s going to look like Harsin was set up to fail even if he is just a plain failure.

It’s an untangling that started when powers that be decided that Gus Malzahn would be fired but they did not get to decide who’d be hired. During a real push to replace Malzahn with defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, no athletics director would’ve known who to trust, and any athletics director would’ve been left on an island making that decision without any help.

The steps can be traced all the way to here. It’s like a self-fulfilling prophecy: Years ago, Auburn wasn’t really the madhouse the outsiders made it out to be. Now? I’m not so sure anymore.

Somewhere along the line, everyone missed the memo: Recruiting used to be 99% of the game, but now it’s 100% of the game, and it’s not just about recruiting players. It’s about recruiting fans, it’s about recruiting supporters, it’s about recruiting boosters, and it’s about bringing people in to your side to believe in what you’re doing. Bruce Pearl has figured that out, but no one else seems to get it.

Here’s the catch-22 Auburn is in now: The money doesn’t believe in the football coach, and now that the athletics director is gone, the football coach can’t believe in the money. No one wants to lead; no one wants to earn followers. Harsin outright said it — during a time of gravely legitimate questions about the potential of racial insensitivity inside his program, I’ll add. In Mexico, he complained to ESPN that he didn’t have enough support, that boosters and supporters weren’t blindly following him.

Here’s the memo now, for all of them: It’s your job to win that support. It’s your job to make people believe in you. The coach should believe in the money, the money should believe in the coach, the athletics director should believe in the president, the president should believe in the athletics director.

Without earning it, it all unravels, and that’s where Auburn is again: unraveled. The things that people say about Auburn, Auburn is somehow making it come true.

Now Auburn has to tie itself back together again, and the best way to do it is through belief, and leadership, and earned trust. The other way is the hostile takeover, which Harsin is trying now: He enters the season with his hand-picked coordinators from Boise, with his hand-picked quarterbacks from the transfer portal, and if he wins a lot of games, no one will be able to doubt him anymore because all the credit and all the blame is going to him.

If he doesn’t win enough, he’ll be gone, and it’ll be time to build from the ground up again.

Auburn remains a top 15 football program nationally, but it’s in real danger of sliding down. Long-term, the answer is earned trust and earned leadership, something that seems lost in Auburn right now.

As for Greene, he at least had a plan. Whether it works or not, we’ll see, but it’s what Auburn will need out of his replacement in the athletics director’s office — or whoever it is that’s going to help convince everyone to go in the same direction. Auburn will stay scattered until the Pied Piper appears.