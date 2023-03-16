BIRMINGHAM — I’m sure you’ve heard it before, maybe from one of the rowdier fans you know: “I’d cheer for the Russians if they were playing Alabama.”

Did you know it has really happened?

It was right here in Birmingham, in 1977, when Auburn played an exhibition game with the national team from Czechoslovakia and Alabama played an exhibition with the national team from Russia in the same building on the same day — not unlike Auburn’s trip to Israel over the summer, but in the United States instead, with the two schools taking up the chance to attract fans for both teams and sell some tickets. The War Eagle Reader years ago interviewed former Auburn play-by-play man Gary Sanders, who was in the building to call the Auburn game, and he said that as he was sitting around watching the Alabama game, he caught himself: When Vladimir Tkachenko couldn’t hold onto the rebound, Sanders got aggravated, and that’s when he suddenly realized he actually was cheering for the Russians against Alabama, just like the old joke.

Saturday should create another story worth telling for years to come, in this same city.

The stars have aligned to send Auburn and Alabama into the same playing session here at the NCAA Tournament. Saturday, Alabama will play Maryland in the second round and Auburn will presumably play Houston in the second round, in back-to-back games — and the same ticket will get fans into the building for both games.

There should be a lot of people here cheering for Maryland wearing burnt orange, and a lot of people cheering for Houston (presumably) wearing crimson.

And it’ll be a bit unlike anything else that’s ever happened in this rivalry.

Whether there’s a remarkable difference made remains to be seen: There are surely some fans out there who’d rather watch March Madness at the sports bar and just come in and out for their game. On Thursday there wasn’t much in the way of Alabama fans cheering Iowa, but then again, Auburn and Alabama were in different sessions on Thursday. Saturday they’ll be in the same session — on the same ticket.

And if there’s one thing I know about this rivalry, it’s to always expect the remarkable.

By the way, if you’ve never heard that joke about Alabama and the Russians, I’m sure you will eventually around the right rowdy fans.

Or maybe you haven’t heard it because you’re the one who says it.