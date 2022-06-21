LEE: Alexa, play ‘Closing Time’

Gather up your jackets, and move it to the exits.

Auburn baseball’s season ended Tuesday night as the sun set over Omaha. It was a banner year. The Tigers went from one of the last teams picked to one of the last teams standing: They were placed at the bottom of the SEC West in the preseason, but in the postseason, they were one of the last surviving six in the NCAA Tournament.

Auburn got back to the College World Series, proving 2019 was no anomaly, this time earning Butch Thompson his first win at the CWS and earning the Auburn program its first CWS win in 25 years.

Heck of a year.

And so it ends.

And as the last outs of the later innings unraveled slowly, and the reality set in on a decisive Arkansas win, so too came to an end Auburn’s 2021-22 athletics calendar.

It was just as good of a time as any to reflect, watching Auburn trot out another pitcher who’ll be able to say forever that they threw in the College World Series; watching Sonny DiChiara take his final bow with a base hit in the ninth; watching that sun setting slowly, lighting up the sky in burnt orange.

From Sonny D to Suni Lee, it was a heck of year.

Men’s basketball won a conference championship. Gymnastics and women’s golf both made the Final Four. Women’s tennis made it to the Sweet Sixteen. Softball’s seemed to have turned it back around. Exciting hires have been made for women’s basketball, volleyball and now track and field.

Most importantly, it’s all beginning again.

We’ll see you soon at Auburn soccer. In just a few short weeks, in early August, those Tigers will kick things off again to open up the 2022-23 schoolyear. One chapter closes and another one opens.

‘Every new beginning comes from some other beginning’s end’ — and those wise words are just as true today as when Semisonic first sang it way back when.

It’s hard sometimes to see a season come to an end, but here in Auburn we’d have never met Sonny D if his Samford career hadn’t come to a close last year, just as his Auburn career ended here now. If it wasn’t for goodbye, you’d never say hello. Who knows what next year will hold?

And who knows what’s next for Auburn?

Now’s the time for those bittersweet goodbyes. Turn up the lights, play the song, and empty out into the street waving to each other one last time until the next time.

The 2020-21 year was tough for Auburn, all things considered, but teams across the board dusted themselves off to make some new magic this year. Last schoolyear, there was the football coach getting fired, the postseason ban for men’s basketball, and a losing record for baseball. Then this year starts with Lee winning the all-around Olympic gold in Tokyo. Who’d have known? Who’d have imagined?

It’s time to take that next step into that next unknown.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.