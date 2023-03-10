The Queen shares her crown.

It’s more fitting, really, than the promotional team realized that Auburn is running a giveaway on Friday night during Derrian Gobourne’s last home meet, passing out free tiaras to fans with pointed crowns on them, that match Gobourne’s nickname and her signature pose.

Yes indeed, Gobourne is ‘The Queen.’ She is an electric performer who I ran out of ways to describe in words a long time ago. She’s sensational. She sizzles. And everyone who’s seen her perform in person will tell you that you just have to see her perform in person.

More than that, Auburn will only have one first national champion in gymnastics, and that first national champion will always be Gobourne. She won share of the team’s first individual title on vault in 2019 before Suni Lee won the team’s second overall on beam last season.

More than that, in her five years in Auburn, Gobourne helped change the program’s standing forever. Auburn killed ‘The Streak’ in 2016 with its first win over Alabama in 117 tries, but then Gobourne and her classmates danced on The Streak’s grave, beating Alabama in 2020 and 2022 to even out the series and make the Iron Bowl rivalry the definitive rivalry in NCAA gymnastics. Oklahoma doesn’t have Texas, UCLA doesn’t have USC, and Michigan’s Ohio State is still finding its way.

More than that, the moment she stepped on the floor to finish Auburn’s regional final last spring in Neville Arena marked the loudest I’ve ever heard the building — bar no men’s basketball; bar no Kentucky nor College GameDay; bar none.

In fact, it is one of the great compliments that I can give Auburn fans, that even though Lee is here, and even though Auburn loves Lee immensely, and even though Lee is a 10-star prospect, a record-setter and a dream come true to have on the team, the person who gets the loudest cheers from the fans in Neville Arena is not Lee: it’s Gobourne. Lee wouldn’t have it any other way, either, after what Gobourne’s done for the program over the course of five years.

And that lies at the center of what makes bittersweet Senior Night so fitting for Gobourne, and what makes those cheap little tiaras mean something special:

Gobourne shares her crown, figuratively and now literally, with those fans who she loves and will take with her whether they know that or not.

“My relationship with the Auburn fans, and any Auburn fan in general, it’s just special,” Gobourne smiled this week before a practice on campus. “They have loved me through my highest and my lowest, and that just means so much to me because I’m a person that loves like that too.

“It’s just so unconditional, and it means so much to me, and I’ll always remember them,” she went on. “I really will take them on my whole journey of life. I’ll just always remember the love that I received since I step foot here.”

Gobourne, the little girl from Florida who was too good at cartwheels and tumbles so her mom had to take her out of cheerleading and sign her up for gymnastics, the trailblazer and spokesperson for Black college athletes with the NIL deal with WWE, says she’ll always carry Auburn’s imprint on her.

Gymnastics isn’t who she is, Gobourne says, it’s just what she does. After going from cheerleading to gymnastics, maybe dancing with her brother is next, or maybe even pro wrestling — but Auburn won’t just be where she went, but part of who she is, because she’s bringing Auburn with her.

Records will fall. New champions will be named every year. One day the NCAA might add D-scores and all these perfect 10’s in the record books will go the way of side-out scoring in volleyball.

But records only make record-holders. Championships only make champions. Something else makes a queen.

On Senior Night, Gobourne takes her final bow in front of the home fans — but for as long as they remember, and as long as she remembers, she’ll still be their Queen.