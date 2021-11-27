LEE: All you can do is hurt, but it’s the pain that makes monumental change

In the 80’s, when Dye took on that fight, he had to be sick and tired of the uphill climb. It had to turn his gut every time he walked into Legion Field to play a “home game” in Alabama’s home stadium.

Today, after that game, there’s nothing left to do but hurt. You can lash out, if you like. That’s part of it. You can be angry and you can frustrated and you can shout cries across the Plains, and nobody can blame you, because you lost the Iron Bowl in four overtimes and it doesn’t get worse.

But above all, you hurt, and from pain there comes change.

I told you what you know. Let me tell you what I know:

Auburn does not fear Alabama, and Auburn never will.

Tiger Woods used to wear red, too, kind of like that crimson. During an intimidating stretch of dominance unseen in his sport, he’d go for blood every Sunday and opponents would watch their shots shank into the rough as they faltered in his shadow.

Auburn is never intimidated by Alabama. Auburn proved that again on Saturday night. Auburn never flinched.