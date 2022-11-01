LEE: Always making excuses, Harsin leaves with parting shot at Auburn

Bryan Harsin just had to take one more L on his way out the door.

It’s fitting, really, that the worst coach in Auburn football history couldn’t even manage to put out a departing statement without getting egg on his face again.

Harsin on Tuesday released through his allies in the media a statement about his departure from Auburn, which included this petty parting shot at the university: “With complete alignment, the possibilities are endless,” he said of Auburn.

It’s Harsin making the same excuses he made back in Mexico: It’s always someone else’s fault with him.

He blames “alignment” — the donors, the support staff, the administration at Auburn and, yes, the fans — instead of himself, for hardly ever going out on the road and recruiting. He blames someone else, when he almost lost to Georgia State and gave up 40 unanswered points to Mississippi State last year.

He continues, even now, to say he didn’t have enough support from Auburn, even though Auburn held onto him far, far longer than it should have and gave him more opportunities than he ever should have been given.

Simply put, he’s a loser, and we see he’s a sore one at that. Sure, some people will skim his statement and think it’s fine: Yeah, he hit all the clichés, and admitted there are things that “could have been done differently” — though he stopped short of saying any of his own choices should’ve been made differently. Sure, he played the hits as far as coach-speak, before taking his shot passively aggressively, through a veil of kindness, instead of saying what he wants to say with his chest. Sure, some Auburn people will be fine with it and say thanks and that’s fine.

But some of us watched, like he asked us to do. We watched him embarrass himself, and it’s all his fault.

He blames someone else when Auburn threw on first down in the first quarter of the Iron Bowl immediately into the arms of an Alabama interception. You can look at the play summary yourself: All Auburn had to do was run the clock. It got no first downs in the fourth quarter. The only thing the offense did was stop the clock from running and turn the ball over. If Auburn ran victory formation for the entire fourth quarter, Auburn wins the game.

Let’s think about that: If Bryan Harsin and Mike Bobo literally take off their headsets and walk out of the stadium at the end of the third quarter, and Auburn only kneels and punts and plays defense, Auburn would have won the game.

And, still, he blames Auburn’s “alignment.”

This, the coach who they say had to be drug into recruiting meetings. This, the coach who, when a recruit came on an official visit on a Sunday and wanted to meet him, staffers simply couldn’t find Harsin to come meet the kid and shake his hand. He left without meeting him. According to the recruiting reporters at 247, recruits in 2021 simply didn’t know Harsin’s name, calling him “Harrison” or “Haskins” or the like, because they simply hadn’t met him or talked to him much at all. Once a high school was getting set to host Auburn’s coaches on a recruiting trip, and they just didn’t show up. They were late to pick up visitors at the airport. There were so many inexcusable failures during his tenure, and yet he leaves making the same old excuses.

Auburn will be better without him. Auburn will have plenty of support, from the top down, for the next coach. I know this: Auburn will have plenty of support for interim coach Cadillac Williams when Auburn takes on Texas A&M in a rocking night game in Jordan-Hare.

He’ll make excuses. The Auburn people will make statements.

Just watch.