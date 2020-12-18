LEE: An outsider won’t fit the Auburn culture. But neither did Bruce Pearl.

Bruce Pearl was an outsider when he first stepped off the jet at the regional airport in March 2014. It’s hard to imagine it that way now, but at the time, no one seemed to know he’d fit in. Pearl had a little more pepper than salt in his hair back then, and he still looked strange in a tie that traded Tennessee orange for Auburn orange. The Jewish guy from Boston didn’t quite match the mold set by all those who had coached here before him, and he’d be the first to say that.

But he turned that airport welcome into a pep rally. When he got close enough to the Auburn students lined with shakers on the tarmac, he jumped into them to make a mosh pit. Of course he did, looking back. Now it makes sense. Now, the Auburn Family’s grown with him, and he’s grown with the Auburn Family.

Auburn’s got to grow again to keep up with this arms race. Otherwise, all this talk about expectations is just talk.

Auburn had better be willing to back up the Brink’s truck for Lane Kiffin, if he’s the answer. Auburn had better keep calling Mario Cristobal, if he’s the right one, whether he signed a new contract with Oregon this week or not. Auburn better not settle for someone just because they’re a friendly face. They’ve talked their talk, and now it’s time to put their money exactly where their mouth is.