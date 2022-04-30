LEE: An unacceptable weekend for Auburn football

Unacceptable.

That’s the word for it.

Failure. That’s another.

Auburn had only one player taken in the NFL Draft this weekend, the program’s lowest since the dog days after the 2012 season, and no one around Auburn should take this shortcoming lightly.

Georgia had 15 players picked, a new record besting 2020 LSU and 2004 Ohio State for the most selections from a single team in the modern era. Alabama in the second round had its 39th player from the 2017 Crimson Tide roster drafted into the NFL, breaking the record of the fabled 2001 Miami Hurricanes roster.

Auburn, again, had one player picked. The celebration was short, only cheers for Roger McCreary going in the second round — and other than that, Auburn supporters sat on their hands all weekend, thinking about basketball instead.

Other players who came to Auburn to make their dreams come true never heard their name called, and that should chap the hide of every single Auburn supporter.

McCreary saw his stock fall from the first round to the second, and Smoke Monday, a team leader, and Zakoby McClain, the 2020 SEC tackles leader, didn’t get drafted at all. Are you kidding me?

It’s a poor reflection on former head coach Gus Malzahn. It’s a poor reflection on current coach Bryan Harsin. It’s a poor reflection on where Auburn is, and though I can’t blame Auburn fans for just enjoying basketball, they’d best remember how things are supposed to be for Auburn football, and insist that Auburn gets back to that fast. I get that there’s not much sense raising Cain right now: Harsin’s the coach for the 2022 season, and even if things were going worse for them than they are, you can’t change coaches for performance after one year. Auburn has to back him up and give him more time.

But take a note. This was an unacceptable weekend, and don’t forget that just because no one around is shouting from the rooftops. That would be how the program could go quietly fading into obscurity. Auburn through these tough times had best remember its booming voice.

Yes, tough times, and yes, look at Georgia and Alabama and realize that the times are made tougher by more than just one man, and certainly more than one player. This weekend as buzz surrounded Malik Willis entering the NFL Draft, plenty of Auburn fans played the ‘what if’ game, wondering what would’ve happened if Willis was named the starting quarterback over Bo Nix way back when.

You can peer into the crystal ball and find the answer yourself: The 2019 schedule was brutal, with Auburn beating Oregon and Alabama and only losing at The Swamp, at Death Valley to the national champions, and to Georgia. In 2020, Alabama was a team of destiny — undefeated and probably Nick Saban’s best Tide team. In 2021, Georgia had 15 players ready to be picked in the NFL Draft.

Are you going to say Auburn would’ve fared so much better if it just had a third-rounder?

Willis after a showstopping career at Liberty ended up going in the third round, which is about where everyone would’ve figured a player of his talent would go, until the national media decided to do what the national media does. It was a down year for quarterbacks and the media wanted to make him a darling, but NFL teams still saw him as the project he is.

So, yes, do you want to play ‘what if?’ Do you want to say Auburn was just one drafted player away from doing what Georgia did?

Be real. Auburn’s 14 players away. Auburn’s 14 players behind. And that’s unacceptable.

