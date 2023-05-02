So, AI is going to take over the world.

It’s been a good run. Really, hats off to us. We sentient life forms did a lot in our day — built some great pyramids, and made languages even more complicated than they needed to be — but watching that trailer for Wes Anderson’s Star Wars now has me convinced that the era of artificial intelligence is here.

Let me back up — away from the ledge of our existential being. I can explain. And I can explain why a sports writer is even thinking about this in the first place.

If you haven’t heard, AI-generated writing and art is improving at a rapid pace. And, if you haven’t seen it, a faux trailer went viral over the weekend which imagined what it would be like if a Star Wars movie was made in the kitschy style of famous director Wes Anderson. Sure enough, there’s C-3PO rounded off like a submarine and, sure enough, there’s Darth Vader standing lonely in a never-ending hallway made up only of primary colors.

Google it. But when you do, you can take a second step back from that ledge: Creating that trailer surely took a bit more human elbow grease than it seems on the surface. The creator is basically asking a computer, ‘What would it look like if Jeff Goldblum played the Emperor?’ and the computer scours the internet for everything it can learn about Jeff Goldblum, and everything it can learn about the Emperor, and presents back its answer. And at this stage, surely, the creators of the trailer would’ve had to sift through a lot of worthless images generated, and they likely would’ve had to add a lot more suggestions to the computer about color, setting, source material and more before getting what they wanted.

But in the end, there it is: It looks like Jeff Goldblum, it looks like he’s playing the Emperor, and it looks like he’s in a Wes Anderson movie.

Now, what would it look like if 2010 Auburn played 1993 Auburn?

Thanks for sticking with me.

Back when I was a kid, that was one good way to waste time on the PlayStation 2: It was the dog days of summer, there was no football on TV, and I’d already actually played the game to my fill, so what if I put two teams in a dream matchup, with “the computer” controlling both teams, and we’ll just see who “the computer” will deem the winner. There’d be none of my button mashing or influence — just attributes affecting probabilities, with algorithms behind it all.

Obviously that scrawny kid wasn’t the first person interested in the idea of a “simulation.” In Rocky Balboa, in the world of Hollywood fiction, SportsCenter presents a simulated dream fight between Rocky in his prime and the modern-day champ played by Antonio Tarver, and that computer simulation in the movie is apparently sophisticated enough and presented well enough that it generates public buzz for an actual exhibition bout between the two characters.

Again, that kind of sophisticated simulation was just a Hollywood fantasy back in 2006, but when I look at that R2-D2 with short, stubby little Wes Anderson legs, it looks a lot more like a possibility coming our way. The computer was able to take “Star Wars,” which there’s a whole lot information out there about, and “Wes Anderson,” which it is also able to find a whole lot of information about, and put a little something together with all that information. What if, instead of “Stars Wars” on one hand and “Wes Anderson” on the other, you fed it every game film from the 1971 Auburn football season on one hand, and every game film from the 1985 Auburn football season on the other hand, and suddenly we’re watching two Heisman Trophy winners play out a dream game? What would happen if this impossible dream game was played? What’s the best picture that could be painted by this AI, with lightning fast analyzing speeds and computing powers?

Then we’re a step away from this: Imagine coaches feed a season’s worth of game film to the AI to get a prediction back on how Saturday’s big game is going to, play by play — then they use that to try to adjust and break their tendencies.

It’d be foolish not to note that the current limitations of AI-generated art lend well to the style of that particular trailer: a series of goofy standalone shots. Today, AI would likely get lost generating 15 seconds of continuous cinema with moving parts, let alone generating a full football game — but at the same time, there are a lot of impressive scenes out there generated text-to-video using no cameras, no actors, no studio space, and only by piecing together bits of media that already exist on the wide, wide Internet.

Maybe the world’s changing fast. Maybe there was a little more human touch behind that trailer that everyone realizes. But either way, just like in the Rocky movie, it may be only a matter of time before what happens in the simulation space affects us here in the real world.

And, no, English teachers, this column was not written in ChatGPT.