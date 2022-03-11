LEE: Auburn can still make a run in the NCAA Tournament — if it finds its underdog identity again

TAMPA, Fla. — Auburn’s no good at this.

Being the media favorite, the top of the SEC’s marquee, glad-handing with the conference commissioner at a trophy ceremony before the game — the Tigers are no good at it.

That just isn’t them.

Remember 2018? The No. 1 seed? One-and-done in another embarrassment?

Remember 2019? The No. 5 seed? Setting Nashville on fire?

Something has gone wrong for the Auburn basketball team late this season and somewhere along the line the team has lost track of the Auburn basketball identity.

Don’t believe me?

Look at Wendell Green.

In 2019, at the SEC Tournament that team won during a magic week in Nashville, underdog Auburn shot with insane confidence — a fifth seed with nothing to lose; gunslingers never gun-shy as they torched the tournament narrative.

We only saw that kind of confidence one time here in Tampa, out of one player, when Green hit shot after shot after shot in the late stages of Auburn’s loss to Texas A&M, to try to claw Auburn back out of the grave.

What better underdog than a team down 20?

It’s easy to play care-free when you’re down so much, letting it fly with nothing more to lose.

A D-II coach in Texas told me that one time, after watching his team get nearly run out of the gym in the first half then come back to cut it to single digits in the second half. I asked him a generic newspaper reporter question: Do you take any encouragement from that second half into the next game? He could’ve given me a generic media answer. Instead, he shrugged. Nah. “It’s easy to hit shots when you’re down that much.”

Once upon a time, it was easy for Auburn to play like that, just because Auburn was Auburn. But a lot has changed between the last time Auburn played in the SEC Tournament to now. The Final Four banner has gone up. Isaac Okoro and Sharife Cooper have come through. Auburn came to Tampa with a target on its back, with the script flipped, and the SEC’s champions were now the established narrative that Texas A&M would topple.

That doesn’t mean success has gotten to Auburn’s head. That’s just a thing people say. It doesn’t mean the players aren’t working hard, or that they didn’t want to win badly on Friday. They do and they did.

And, yes, Auburn has a lot to fix with its offense before it can make the run in the NCAA Tournament that the team wants to make. Auburn has to play better away from home, and, simply put, find more scoring.

But look at Green.

A desperate heave to the basket: Bang. Further back this time: Bang.

All those problems reared their ugly heads in this game and Green still got Auburn back in it, firing 3 after 3 with nothing left to lose.

Auburn can do that in the NCAA Tournament. Yeah, sure, Auburn can’t win away from home, they say. Yeah, sure, the shooting percentages are awful. Yeah, they’ll say this team peaked too early, and they’ll say this run is over.

What better underdog than a team that’s already dead?

That D-II coach was Andy Newman, at Texas-Permian Basin at the time. Bruce Pearl gave us the same kind of shrug under Amalie Arena on Friday.

It was actually Green who in interviews had said that the loss would make Auburn more hungry for the postseason. It was a ‘wake-up call.’ All those buzzwords. The familiar narrative.

Pearl was asked about what Green said.

“I think Wendell said that because it’s the right thing to say,” Pearl smiled, subverting every reporter’s expectations. “It’s something you guys will write.”

He might as well have rolled his eyes. His team had lost and his voice was gone and he was disappointed, but he took a moment to open up honestly. “I’m watching TV. I’m watching other games. When one team is pounding another team and executing, it’s so easy to go, ‘Oh, A&M wanted it more.’” Yeah, right. “We didn’t really want it?” he asked incredulously. It’s bullcrap. He didn’t say that but he would’ve. Texas A&M’s Buzz Williams would’ve said it too.

“Give A&M credit,” Pearl said. “They played inspired. They played like their hair was on fire, because they’re trying to get into the NCAA Tournament. We wanted win this championship. We wanted to build momentum going in, and we got beat by a really good team.”

Both things can be true at the same time.

And both things can be true: Auburn isn’t perfect, and Auburn can still make a run in the NCAA Tournament.

Isn’t that what an underdog is anyway?

And what better underdog than the dead and buried Auburn Tigers?

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.