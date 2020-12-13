LEE: Auburn Family, Gus Malzahn believes in you

Tommy Tuberville proved that Auburn should never fear Alabama — instead: “Fear the Thumb.” Gene Chizik brought Auburn “all in” to show the world what Auburn can do with its best shot in its best days.

Then there was Malzahn, who always put power in his players.

It ended Saturday the only way it could: As movers and shakers back in Auburn finalized the funding of their coup, Malzahn had his arms around his guys in the locker room in Starkville, Miss., grinning wide and dancing into the night.

He has always been with them, through celebration and tribulation. Every “Boom!” was about them. He always believed they could do the unbelievable — and in three epic Iron Bowls, they did just that.

He stood with them. He hugged with them. In the summer, he marched with them.

The cliché criticism of Malzahn is the best thing about him: He’s a high school coach. He isn’t in it for the process. He’s in it for the players.