LEE: Auburn Family, Gus Malzahn believes in you

It was unusually warm, for December, on the day Auburn changed forever.
It felt like a moving day. You pack up all the boxes, you tape them shut, pile them in the truck, and, somehow, even with how frantic the day is, you still manage to take a moment to look up and down the street and reminisce about the old neighborhood.
There’s no going back for Auburn. Gus Malzahn was fired on Sunday. It was about 65 degrees and it was completely clear that this place would never be the same again.
Things change. People grow. High-rise apartment buildings keep popping up downtown.
And, for Malzahn, he moves on, having helped elevate expectations at the school to the point where his program couldn’t match them.
A coaching change is more than a coaching change at Auburn. Auburn’s a family, they say, and with a hefty buyout they’re saying goodbye to a family member. Auburn football’s history is earmarked with eras that are defined in so many ways by personality. Auburn’s own has changed lately, in its chase for championships.
Pat Dye brought an edge to Auburn, teaching this school how to look its rivals in the eye and never, ever blink. Terry Bowden’s era sent Auburn flying by the seat of its pants on some wild rides. It was “Chaos Auburn" before “Chaos Auburn."
Tommy Tuberville proved that Auburn should never fear Alabama — instead: “Fear the Thumb.” Gene Chizik brought Auburn “all in” to show the world what Auburn can do with its best shot in its best days.
Then there was Malzahn, who always put power in his players.
It ended Saturday the only way it could: As movers and shakers back in Auburn finalized the funding of their coup, Malzahn had his arms around his guys in the locker room in Starkville, Miss., grinning wide and dancing into the night.
He has always been with them, through celebration and tribulation. Every “Boom!” was about them. He always believed they could do the unbelievable — and in three epic Iron Bowls, they did just that.
He stood with them. He hugged with them. In the summer, he marched with them.
The cliché criticism of Malzahn is the best thing about him: He’s a high school coach. He isn’t in it for the process. He’s in it for the players.
His last dance with them was Saturday. Players shared video of him busting a move in the locker room on social media. Former player Traivon Leonard must have seen the reaction of a disgruntled fanbase upset with four losses this season, because he took time to explain: “For someone who has been there, winning the last game of the season is pretty exciting for everyone in the locker room. It’s for the seniors and everyone who’s leaving,” he posted. “It’s not a surprise to see coach dancing with us.”
It was for them, through the end. He pushed his visor around backwards as the players had their fun. This was the first game he wore his old signature visor this year, instead of the Dye tribute hat from the first nine games. You wonder if he already knew.
“Thank you for believing in me, and taking a chance on a ‘track guy,’” tweeted wide receiver Anthony Schwartz, one of the countless Auburn people Malzahn has touched in his time.
“Thanks for giving a small-town Texas kid like me the opportunity,” former running back Kam Martin tweeted. That was the theme, from current players, former players, and even a future one.
Star quarterback commit Dematrius Davis said, “Thanks for believing in the under-sized QB out of Houston.” He’s still committed to Auburn.
“Thanks for believing in me,” they said.
Malzahn helped raise the expectations at Auburn. As the offensive coordinator in 2010 and the head coach in 2013, he dared Auburn men and women to dream even bigger.
That’s all you have to say, Auburn, if you’re still looking for the words.
“Thanks for believing in me.”
