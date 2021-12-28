LEE: Auburn has done its part to set Harsin up for success. It’s on him in 2022.

Everyone has done their part to give Bryan Harsin and his staff everything they could’ve asked for out of them in 2021. That’s why, in 2022, it’s on the coaches.

Everyone else has done their job.

The coaches shouldn’t want it any other way. Either way, it’s how it is. Harsin doubled down on himself this month by hiring a young understudy as his offensive coordinator, while taking control of the offense. There’s no question who’s steering the ship now and who’s contributing where.

Auburn closed well on the recruiting trail this year and closed poorly in games. There were ups and downs. There are high and lows. There are things to be excited about for next year and then there are the question marks on offensive line and at quarterback.

Auburn, though, is still a top-15 job and a top-15 opportunity, and Auburn showed that again somehow this week, even at the Birmingham Bowl. The staff has been handed the keys to a hot rod, and soon the challenge shifts to them to take it somewhere. The staff’s been given every opportunity, and Harsin won’t ever be able to say he wasn’t given a fair shake.