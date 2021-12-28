LEE: Auburn has done its part to set Harsin up for success. It’s on him in 2022.

BIRMINGHAM — The Auburn roar rang out over the Magic City.
A glistening new stadium turned into a weapon for the Tigers on Tuesday, with the fans in orange and blue taking up every inch of their “home-field advantage” and creating a hostile environment for Houston in Protective Stadium.
It sort of sounded like Jordan-Hare at times. It even felt like a night game on a few big third downs.
Auburn fans showed up. They’ve shown up all year. From the Ole Miss game, to the Iron Bowl, to their renewal of their undying support at the gates Tuesday which turned a ho-hum bowl game into anything but ho-hum, the Auburn fans have done their part.
So has the entire Auburn Family. That’s part of the story for 2021: As Auburn football entered a new era, everyone Auburn offered what they could — time and again. They kept coming back and kept laying it out there even as the team stumbled to a 6-7 record.
Credit the fans. The Iron Bowl environment gave the coaching staff everything it could’ve wanted for its recruiting effort. . Credit the support. Go down to Auburn’s equipment staff, breaking out slick new facemasks this season. Credit the players — whether that’s Tank Bigsby sticking with his team, Smoke Monday giving it his all until he was legally disallowed, or, yes, even Bo Nix playing on a broken ankle.
Everyone has done their part to give Bryan Harsin and his staff everything they could’ve asked for out of them in 2021. That’s why, in 2022, it’s on the coaches.
Everyone else has done their job.
The coaches shouldn’t want it any other way. Either way, it’s how it is. Harsin doubled down on himself this month by hiring a young understudy as his offensive coordinator, while taking control of the offense. There’s no question who’s steering the ship now and who’s contributing where.
Auburn closed well on the recruiting trail this year and closed poorly in games. There were ups and downs. There are high and lows. There are things to be excited about for next year and then there are the question marks on offensive line and at quarterback.
Auburn, though, is still a top-15 job and a top-15 opportunity, and Auburn showed that again somehow this week, even at the Birmingham Bowl. The staff has been handed the keys to a hot rod, and soon the challenge shifts to them to take it somewhere. The staff’s been given every opportunity, and Harsin won’t ever be able to say he wasn’t given a fair shake.
Where Auburn fans would’ve been excused if they felt frustrated or indifferent at the end of a disappointing season, they showed up in full force again because that’s what Auburn fans do.