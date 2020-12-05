LEE: Auburn’s horrible, no good, very bad week — and why it won’t last

And it’s not just because a tomorrow always comes: It’s because Auburn men and women have, for so long, always made so much out of tomorrow.

Maybe it’s a Pat Dye coming around after nine years of losing to Alabama, and teaching Auburn not to flinch — with a Bo Jackson coming around to put that idea over the top, if you will.

Maybe it’s a Cam Newton, after the start of an Alabama dynasty, flying in like a superhero and reminding Auburn people why they can always believe.

Or maybe it’s just a bunch of teenagers on a basketball team, like these ones, who missed 27 3-pointers on Monday night and turned right around and broke the school record for 3-pointers last night in a 90-81 win over South Alabama.

They moved on. They’re too young to overthink it. They just got back to doing what they do.

The football team today has a chance to follow up its own awful loss with a casual top-five upset. They might just do it.

Either way, it’s about picking up the pieces, and no fan should fear that Auburn doesn’t have the muscle to do it. Like we said, it’s been worse before — and it’s going to be bad sometimes again.