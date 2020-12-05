LEE: Auburn’s horrible, no good, very bad week — and why it won’t last

That was about as bad as it gets for Auburn people.
If you weren’t in Tuscaloosa last Saturday to hear those songs — hated Dixieland Delight first, then abhorred Rammer Jammer — you certainly heard all about it in another way all week.
Maybe it was at work, or at school — or, rather, your Zoom calls for either. Alabama fans have put their flags back up high and Auburn fans have to suffer with the insufferable for 365 days.
And that was just the start of this past week.
Auburn men’s basketball played awful on Monday against UCF. This in the year in which the team is forgoing the postseason and Sharife Cooper is under eligibility review.
That same day, Auburn football lost a four-star, in-state running back commitment. The hits kept coming.
And we have to mention Auburn High School, and the heartbreak it suffered Wednesday night on possibly the program’s darkest day ever.
But here’s the thing about tough times on the Plains: Auburn people never let it last.
I don’t know what Auburn’s worst sports week ever was. It couldn’t have been this one; it’s surely been a lot worse. But whatever it was, there’s surely been plenty to celebrate between now and then. Auburn will bounce back again now like it always does.
And it’s not just because a tomorrow always comes: It’s because Auburn men and women have, for so long, always made so much out of tomorrow.
Maybe it’s a Pat Dye coming around after nine years of losing to Alabama, and teaching Auburn not to flinch — with a Bo Jackson coming around to put that idea over the top, if you will.
Maybe it’s a Cam Newton, after the start of an Alabama dynasty, flying in like a superhero and reminding Auburn people why they can always believe.
Or maybe it’s just a bunch of teenagers on a basketball team, like these ones, who missed 27 3-pointers on Monday night and turned right around and broke the school record for 3-pointers last night in a 90-81 win over South Alabama.
They moved on. They’re too young to overthink it. They just got back to doing what they do.
The football team today has a chance to follow up its own awful loss with a casual top-five upset. They might just do it.
Either way, it’s about picking up the pieces, and no fan should fear that Auburn doesn’t have the muscle to do it. Like we said, it’s been worse before — and it’s going to be bad sometimes again.
All Auburn people have to do right now is have faith in one another, and together they’ll get through it.
Don’t get me wrong: That Iron Bowl was bad. I know. But it wasn’t enough to break Auburn.
Jordan and I were asked this week by our well-meaning colleagues over at our sister paper in College Station if there were any opt-outs going on at Auburn, or if any of the players were giving up after that loss.
Please. That’s not in the DNA here. Call it a ‘family’ if you want, or call it a ‘cult’ if you want, but that’s not a problem at this place.
And it’s not just the football roster that creates that culture.
Fans, alums, supporters: This is when you play your part to keep that culture going.
This is when you help pick up the pieces.
Tomorrow’s here and it’s the start of the new week.
What’s Auburn going to make of it?
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!