LEE: Auburn’s Neville Arena looks a little different, but still sounds the same

The arena roared again.

It was like the explosion as a laser-sighted missile hit its mark. KD Johnson reared his shoulder back from the baseline and fired a 75-foot heat-seeker to Allen Flanigan. He hit him in stride with the pass like he was Terry Beasley, and Flanigan slammed it down to put the Tigers in the lead and to send Neville Arena into another frenzy.

Auburn basketball is back.

Neville Arena’s back in business, and business is booming again.

And it could be a season a bit unlike any of the others here on the Plains:

In that moment, during that full-court assist from Johnson to Flanigan, Auburn was in the midst of a major comeback against a game and experienced Saint Louis squad Sunday. Saint Louis led by as many as five with less than five minutes to play. The Billikens are a familiar foe for Auburn and they were playing well.

But Auburn had these five on the court: The wheeling and dealing Wendell Green Jr., the ever-explosive KD Johnson, cool and collected Jaylin Williams, undeniable Allen Flanigan, and the experienced mercenary transfer Johni Broome.

Those are five trustworthy players who know what they’re doing now in pressure-packed situations, and in the final stages it was impressive to watch them work.

SLU got some good stops, but that group didn’t waver. Eventually Johnson scored off the glass on a drive to his right, cutting that five-point lead to three at 58-55 with 3:18 left. Then another Johnson drive and score.

Then Johnson’s ‘Heisman’-type pass to Flanigan, right on the money.

With this type of lineup, Auburn has the chance this season to fire up these Auburn fans when the pressure is on and the game gets exciting. Neville Arena’s been a cauldron the last few seasons under Bruce Pearl, and this one might just be another special season, if not different in its own way. They may not have the NBA-ready talent that they had in Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler last year, but this team has the composure it takes, and the tough chin, to survive some heavyweight fights, so long as it can get to those late rounds with the best teams in the conference.

In short: Buckle up for another thrilling ride in Neville Arena.

It could look a little different, but it’ll still sound the same.