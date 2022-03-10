LEE: Auburn’s Tigers are the villains of the SEC Tournament, and they’re just fine with that

TAMPA, Fla. — There were two main topics of discussion on this particular flight out of Atlanta:

There are storms in Tampa holding up takeoff, and Florida and A&M are in overtime.

“Who’s winning?” someone asked Thursday afternoon, as the plane stood still at the gate at Hartsfield-Jackson.

“They said there’s storms down in Tampa. We ain’t going nowhere.”

“Texas A&M’s winning? How much time’s left?”

“Are they gonna let us off the plane?”

“Did you see Takeo Spikes right there?”

“That’s Takeo Spikes?”

“War Eagle, Takeo!”

Spikes shook hands with a couple Auburn fans on the plane as they wrestled with their carry-ons, trying to stuff them into the overhead compartments. Spikes didn’t struggle so much. He’s still got it. He gladly gave those fans a “War Eagle” back, used those muscles for a firm handshake, and told them he was headed down to Tampa to see the action.

This year, Auburn’s all about that action.

Every Auburn fan headed down south this weekend, trading the Toomer’s trees for palm trees, wants all the action.

This particular flight from Atlanta to Tampa was delayed for a couple hours, but eventually got off the ground, loaded with an excited group of women headed down for a wedding, a kid on vacation on a plane for the first time, and, yes, more than a fair cabin’s share of Auburn fans headed to the tournament.

This is still an unfamiliar position for those fans and for Auburn, the top seed in the SEC Tournament: Auburn fans aren’t heading to the tournament for an experience, or to play second fiddle to Kentucky or Tennessee. They want to win. They’re going down there for victory.

Bruce Pearl and his Tigers see things the same way. They’re a tournament favorite and they’re here in Tampa to prove why.

It’s different from the last time Auburn played in the SEC Tournament. In 2019, when Auburn stirred up its trouble in Nashville, the Tigers were the No. 5 seed, underdogs with nothing to lose in reality and an unshakeable confidence in their minds. It was an incredible combination. It was shocking. Tennessee took down Kentucky in an epic game on Saturday in the semifinal and the Tigers decided: “That’s not the story. We are the story.” Playing with enough swagger to take over Bridgestone Arena, every Auburn player seemed to decide they were better than everyone on Tennessee’s roster, except the only one who actually was: humble Chuma Okeke. I was worried the grin might never leave Pearl’s face after his confident team beat the brakes off Tennessee in a stunner.

This isn’t that. Everything is different this year.

This isn’t Bridgestone Arena on Broadway in Nashville: It’s the Amelia Arena between palm trees in Tampa. Auburn isn’t an underseeded underdog anymore: The Tigers are the outright regular-season champions and the No. 1 seed.

Auburn, of course, isn’t Kentucky or Tennessee either. These fans didn’t book their flights a year in advance. The SEC Tournament is an annual vacation for many Kentucky fans. They know they’ll always play Friday and will certainly play on Saturday and usually on Sunday. They can plan it out, and a switch to Tampa was probably a nice mixup for Big Blue from the regular stay in Nashville. For many Auburn fans, this is still pretty new.

Auburn isn’t the underdog anymore, and it isn’t the usual top contender either. So where do the Tigers fit in?

Simple: They don’t.

They don’t fit in and they’re not here to fit in.

Think that’s a problem for KD Johnson? He was already wearing his “KD” chain when he was boarding the bus to the airport Wednesday, just so that, as soon as the team touched down in Tampa, everyone would know exactly who he was.

Walker Kessler isn’t here to be popular. Jabari Smith will tell it to you and tell it to your coach. They won’t stick to the script; they want to tear up the script and dance on the shredded pieces.

Auburn isn’t in Tampa to fit in, or keep the status quo, or do anything but send every fan here home sad except the ones in orange and blue.

And Auburn fans, too, are here to see the Tigers turn the tournament upside down again.

It might not be pretty. The villains of the SEC Tournament don’t need it to be pretty.

It won’t fit the narrative and it won’t be on a schedule, and in fact, something tells me the Auburn fans on this particular flight didn’t have this one all mapped out in advance like the Kentucky fans. They just booked a cheap flight on Frontier.

Why not?

Who knows?

You might end up sitting next to Takeo Spikes.

And you might witness Auburn crashing the SEC Tournament in the rudest way possible again.

