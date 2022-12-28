LEE: Auburn slays the lanky dragon and proves something against Colin Castleton

Auburn finally slayed the lanky dragon.

The beast of Pembroke Pines went tumbling to the floor, and Neville Arena came unglued. Auburn finally —finally! — got the best of Colin Castleton, who had gotten the ball in the key with just seconds to go in the SEC opener, his visiting Florida team down by just one with the game on the line.

Of course they went to Castleton. He’s been the Tiger killer, at least so it has seemed, haunting Auburn fans for the past year-plus. He scored 19 against Auburn in Gainesville last year, then had 22 and 10 in a rematch on the Plains, and the Auburn fans gnashed their teeth waiting for the SEC Tournament draw in March hoping to keep away from Castleton. In fact, Auburn’s last loss at home was to Castleton and Florida in spring 2021.

But this time Auburn got him. Castleton whipped his wiry frame around Johni Broome, while Jaylin Williams’ man set the screen. Broome pushed through the pick, though, and Williams switched onto Castleton. The double team sent the ball tumbling free and sent the fans into a frenzy. Chris Moore scooped it up as the clock ticked down to six seconds. He passed it up to Wendell Green, who finished off the glass on the other end to seal the win. And the crowd roared, making a statement to everyone within human earshot:

The Jungle is back, and Auburn despite its troubles is a team that can challenge big-time players in big-time moments.

Auburn held troublesome Castleton to six points on Wednesday night, marking just the third time this season he’s been held to single digits.

“I’m tired of him kicking our ass,” Bruce Pearl shook his head earlier this week in the leadup to the game, speaking of Castleton. “We had the National Defensive Player of the Year last year, and we couldn’t stop him.”

Yes, he’s impossible to miss and apparently near-impossible to stop, and, yes, Auburn is now without block artist Walker Kessler and his fellow first-round pick Jabari Smith. That much has been apparent all season: Auburn has struggled at times this year and it struggled at times during the game against Florida. There are times when the offense stagnates. There are times when fans sure wish the team could turn to Smith for an 18-footer or feel confident Kessler is going to help make a key stop. The scoring comes in streaks. Bruce Pearl applauded Jaylin Williams on radio, saying he took over the game in spots in the final five minutes — but saying it took him 35 minutes to get there. Wendell Green has shown that he can be that guy, but the one-on-five logo 3 is not sustainable.

Still, the team battles. Still, the team put forward its strong closing lineup of battle-tested players, and came away with the battle.

It’s not pretty but Wednesday night was a win for Auburn, not just against Florida, not just against Castleton, but something even bigger in proving it’ll scratch and claw. The regular-season conference champions from a year ago have no problem playing the conference underdog this season.

“This is going to be a grind,” Pearl added on radio with Andy Burcham. Indeed, Kentucky lost by 14 at Missouri the same night. “Don’t get too high. Don’t get too low.”

That’s the message for the team.

For the fans, take the win over Castleton off your shoulders — and rejoicing into the night until the next time.