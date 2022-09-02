LEE: Auburn the one program that the 12-team playoff benefits the absolute most

Back in January 2011, as my friends and classmates and everyone around me basked in the glow of Auburn’s national championship, my best buddy asked me a question, and I think he might have been surprised by my answer.

This was right after all of it. Cam Newton. Heisman Trophy. Remember the feeling? Onterio McCalebb goes for 70 against LSU, the big man’s reinstated before Georgia, and after a Nick Fairley bodyslam, a Mark Ingram fumble, and a dance through Atlanta, the Ducks went down because Michael Dyer didn’t.

Auburn was the king of the college football world. And my buddy asks me, sincerely, “Did you think it would ever happen?” Did you think Auburn would ever win the national championship and we’d get to see it?

And I said yes. Sure did. No doubt.

Here’s what I figured: About every 10 years or so, Auburn has a good shot at winning the national championship. The ball would have to bounce your way: Surely there’s luck along the way when any team wins the national title.

In 1983, Bo Jackson could’ve won it if the Texas game had gone differently, or hadn’t been scheduled at all. It’s still no guarantee, of course. Things would’ve had to have gone differently. But that team had a puncher’s chance.

Every 10 years or so, right? Fast forward exactly 10 years. In 1993, Auburn went undefeated, and it could’ve happened if things were a little different, if Auburn didn’t happen to be on probation.

Then there was 2004. Maybe USC gets busted early. Auburn could’ve beaten Oklahoma to win the title. Another team capable of making it happen; another team with a puncher’s chance.

So I figured Auburn is a top-tier program with a lot of fans and a lot of money, and every 10 years or so they’d have a chance, and eventually some of those chances will cash.

Then there was a seismic shift, caused by a Superman wearing No. 2. Auburn wins the national title in 2010, Auburn is 11 seconds from winning another in 2013, and even in 2017, yes, if things go a bit differently, Auburn had a team with another decent puncher’s chance.

Now comes another seismic shift, not led by a 6-foot-6 superhero playing football, but led by the almighty power of the dollar.

The College Football Playoff is expanding to 12 teams, the suits announced Friday, and Auburn’s going to have more windows to punch through than ever before.

Auburn should be the one program in college football that benefits from playoff expansion the absolute most. Whether you as an Auburn fan will like the idea of watching a 12-team playoff or not, Auburn is the program for which the setup will do the most good.

It’s a pretty popular conclusion: For those like me that consider Auburn a top-15 program, it would stand to reason that Auburn should be a strong contender to finish the season in the top 12 year in and year out if it can get out of its own way.

Besides that, I don’t need to remind you that Auburn is trapped between a rock and a hard place like no program ever before. Alabama and Georgia have both realized their full potential at the same time, creating the perfect storm and nightmare scenario for Auburn fans, that they have to live in every single day. It would seem almost impossible to get into the BCS National Championship in the old days while Alabama and Georgia are both humming like they are. In the current playoff, it’s still tough: Even if two SEC teams make the College Football Playoff, Alabama and Georgia are most likely hogging them both.

Now the door’s busted open, because the playoff teams are tripling. The College Football Playoff officially announced Friday that its Board of Managers voted unanimously to expand the field to 12 beginning in the 2026-27 season. Now you don’t have to be the SEC’s top team to make the endgame: The SEC in its current state should get three teams into a 12-team playoff, or maybe even four, and it’s a lot easier to be No. 3.

Nobody benefits better. It’s good for the Michigan States of the world, I’m sure, a team that lives in the shadow of college football titans and is usually second or third in their conference at best. Penn State is probably celebrating as well. The new College Football Playoff will be a huge money-maker, with conferences allowing teams to keep a percentage of their earnings before distributing the rest evenly with the rest of the programs in the league. A cool couple million or more should come Auburn’s way every year the Tigers make the playoff, which is a nice boost in the grand scheme of things.

Most importantly, on the recruiting trail, the shadow gets a little shorter. “We make the playoffs and they don’t,” is one less pitch Alabama and Georgia will be able to send to recruits. If Auburn competes the way that it should, as a top-15 program, then getting in the top 12 should be a habit and a strong recruitment tool for kids trying to play at college football’s highest level. If this thing becomes as big as the NCAA Tournament, which the suits surely hope will happen, then being a regular player could make a big difference 10 or 15 years down the line.

Now, there is one problem, which Auburn discovered the last time it had a puncher’s chance in 2017: Even after Auburn beat Georgia, the Tigers had to play them again in the SEC Championship Game. If this status quo continues the rematches in the postseason continues, and in that case it’s not enough to just beat Alabama or Georgia — you’ll have to be better than Alabama or Georgia.

But being in the big dance every year can get you there.

All told, Auburn’s ready for that status quo to be disrupted, and for the landscape to change in college football to knock those powers off their perch.

This seismic shift is at least something.