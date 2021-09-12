LEE: Auburn will never ‘stick to sports’

The Auburn football team is locking arms again.

The Tigers are walking arm-in-arm on the way out of the tunnel before games now, senior T.D. Moultry pointed out this week, bringing back an old symbol of brotherhood from Auburn football’s past — because this team’s been through a lot, he said.

They’ve been through a coaching change. The team marched on social injustice last year. They’ve had a season thrown into doubt over COVID-19, and they’ve seen so much of their precious little time on campus turned upside down over the virus.

But they’ve faced those challenges off the field together. And so they walk on the field in arms together.

Saturday was a sobering reminder of how football can be so much bigger than a game.

At Auburn, and in college football stadiums across the country, the victims of 9/11 were memorialized on the 20th anniversary of the attack. The first responders who acted above themselves in the minutes after were honored — and so were the soldiers who acted in the days, months and years that followed.