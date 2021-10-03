LEE: Bo is back to being Bo, and nobody’s taking his Auburn football away

BATON ROUGE, La. — You didn’t think Bo Nix was going to go out like that, did you?
Naw. Bo Nix fought and clawed. Bo Nix knifed between defenders, he looked far and wide for receivers, he spun his way all around the field, and never gave up on his chance to beat LSU on Saturday night.
He never gave up on Auburn. He never gave up on his Auburn.
Bo was back to being Bo again just one week after being benched, converting sensational fourth-down plays, leading an improbable second-half comeback, then roaring a cheer right back to the marching band in the corner of Tiger Stadium after the last touchdown.
‘Glory, Glory to Ole Auburn’ rang out over a stunned Death Valley for the first time in 22 years.
“A-U-B-U-R-N.”
Naw, man. Bo isn’t going out like that. Not him. You thought he was going to pack it in after getting benched last week? You thought the era was over? You thought he was going to hit the transfer portal? Thought he’d head down to UCF? And trade his orange and blue?
Auburn is in his blood, and he gave his blood, and everything else he had to give, in this win. He churned his legs again, going back to Pinson Valley playground stuff before fading away quietly. He used his feet and he let miracle passes fly.
The buzz has always gone back and forth for Nix during his entire Auburn career, under three different offensive coordinators, and he’s been pulled in countless different directions. They want to make him a pocket passer. The fans want to trade his creativity for efficiency. Then, they want to send him to the bench.
Backed into a corner, Bo went back to being Bo again, and he waded through Death Valley and left it with a win he’ll never forget. Auburn’s last win in Baton Rouge was on Sept. 18, 1999. Bo Nix was born Feb. 25, 2000.
After each of Auburn’s last two touchdowns — the first his push to the plane under oncoming LSU defenders and the second a Jarquez Hunter score that completed the comeback — Bo went over to the marching band and yelled for them as they struck up their instruments.
For 22 years, Auburn’s been wanting to hear that song.
For his whole life, Bo’s been wanting to hear that song.
‘Glory, Glory to Ole Auburn.’
“A-U-B-U-R-N.”
For his whole life, and the rest of it.