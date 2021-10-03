LEE: Bo is back to being Bo, and nobody’s taking his Auburn football away

BATON ROUGE, La. — You didn’t think Bo Nix was going to go out like that, did you?

Naw. Bo Nix fought and clawed. Bo Nix knifed between defenders, he looked far and wide for receivers, he spun his way all around the field, and never gave up on his chance to beat LSU on Saturday night.

He never gave up on Auburn. He never gave up on his Auburn.

Bo was back to being Bo again just one week after being benched, converting sensational fourth-down plays, leading an improbable second-half comeback, then roaring a cheer right back to the marching band in the corner of Tiger Stadium after the last touchdown.

‘Glory, Glory to Ole Auburn’ rang out over a stunned Death Valley for the first time in 22 years.

“A-U-B-U-R-N.”

Naw, man. Bo isn’t going out like that. Not him. You thought he was going to pack it in after getting benched last week? You thought the era was over? You thought he was going to hit the transfer portal? Thought he’d head down to UCF? And trade his orange and blue?