The newest statue is a testament to the places Auburn people will go.

It’s Frank Thomas, hulking strong and in mighty motion, larger than life and fitting his presence in the batter’s box all those years. And while he’s wearing his Auburn jersey, it was in the big leagues that he carved that image for himself for most people: Yes, it was in the pros where he actually got that nickname “The Big Hurt.”

He might be the best pro to ever come out of Auburn. As a five-time all-star, he can’t be rivaled by many in that department, but another one of Auburn’s greats, DeWanna Bonner, helped her case this week.

Bonner’s a four-time all-star in the WNBA, and a two-time champion, and this week she moved into the top 10 in the league’s all-time scoring list — and those aren’t even all the points she’s scored as a professional player. Bonner regularly plays professionally overseas in the winters when the WNBA is in its offseason.

Now, Auburn’s best athlete ever is Bo Jackson. But on Jan. 13, 1991, in a playoff game against the Bengals, he hurt his hip going down the sidelines and that injury robbed us all from seeing just how much further his professional career would go. Dr. James Andrews said in a TV interview that it was the sheer, superhuman power in Jackson’s legs that pulled things out of place on what could’ve been a routine tackle for another player.

So that’s Auburn’s best athlete ever. And certainly the best ad campaign. Most popular ever? That could go to Charles Barkley. And, don’t get me wrong, he’s much more than a popular TNT host: He was incredible in the NBA, a whopping 11-time all-star with 22.1 points per game compared to Bonner’s 14.8 points per game in the WNBA. But he never won the big one, criteria that always comes up in these rankings and debates, except when he won two Olympic gold medals — but if we’re talking about Olympians, now we have to talk about Rowdy Gaines, Kirsty Coventry, and yes, Suni Lee.

Best college career? Pat Sullivan has an argument. Best college season? That’s Cam Newton. In the pros, Tim Hudson’s a five-time all-star and Kevin Greene is a five-time Pro Bowler and Willie Anderson has another four Pro Bowl appearances.

Want to go with most pro championships? Here’s a deep pull: Center/linebacker Frank Gatski played at Auburn in 1945. He was playing at Marshall before going to the war, then when he came back, he played a little at Auburn, before joining the Cleveland Browns from 1946 to 1956. There he won three All-American Football Conference championships with the Browns, then, after the Browns merged with the NFL, he won three NFL championships in 1950, 1954 and 1955. If that wasn’t enough, he finished his career with the Detroit Lions in 1957 — with whom he won, yes, another NFL championship. All told, according to NFL.com, Gatski played in 11 championship games in 12 years.

And yet, he’s never put on any Mount Rushmores with Bo, Sir Charles and the Big Hurt — and though he probably won the most team titles out of any Auburn guy, he’s only technically an Auburn guy, technically speaking.

It just shows how subjective this is. Personally, I don’t count Barkley’s lack of NBA championships against him as much as some others would. Who’s Auburn’s best pro ever? It’s probably one of Barkley, Thomas or Hudson, but Bonner keeps improving her case — and she has to be the most prolific active pro Auburn has playing right now.

One day, a female athlete should be immortalized as a statue on Auburn’s campus, and whether that be Bonner or Ruthie Bolton or someone else, that’ll be another mighty testament to where Auburn people can go — whether they’re an Auburn man or an Auburn woman, but an Auburn legend all the same.