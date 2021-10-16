LEE: Bryan Harsin’s ‘1-0 mentality’ is the right message at the right time for Auburn this year

He could’ve thrown Bo Nix under the bus after the Georgia State game, but he didn’t. He could’ve given up on his current players and went all in on replacing them, but he didn’t. That’s happened here before. Brian VanGorder trashed his players in a press conference here once after a tough loss and talked about recruiting new ones instead.

Harsin has been on the same drumbeat all season — and his “1-0 mentality” just might be the perfect message for Auburn football this season as the rest of the conference tumbles into chaos.

Last week after the game, in this column, I wrote about how Auburn’s top two rivals were the top teams in the country, then Alabama went on to lose unpredictably later that night to Texas A&M. As I’m writing this, Kentucky might come back and beat Georgia. Who knows? I’ll leave this part in either way just to prove the point.

That point is: While the conference outlook has jumped around all season this year, Harsin has been the same voice, talking about consistency and having a fourth-down mentality and going “1-0” every day.