When Joe Ciampi went to Mississippi in the early ’80s, visiting the tiny town of McClain an hour’s drive from the Gulf, he had quite a recruiting pitch ready.

Auburn had won 26 games in the 1980-81 season, and 24 games in each of the next two seasons. He was looking to bring on McClain’s silky smooth star guard Mae Ola Bolton to come to Auburn starting in 1984-85 and dish assists to the talented teams he was assembling, which would eventually include sharpshooting Carolyn Jones and imposing Vickie Orr.

But another talented player caught Ciampi’s eye down in McClain: Mae Ola had a baby sister.

Her name was Ruthie.

‘Mighty’ Ruthie Bolton went on to write a storybook career at Auburn, helping push Auburn women’s basketball to two straight Final Fours, and setting the stage for the team to return once more the year after she left. It’s an incredible story: In 1988-89, Auburn had three Olympic medalists in its starting five. The Tigers went 32-2, almost unbeatable. Only Pat Summitt could do it, in the SEC Tournament final and the NCAA Tournament final. Bolton, Orr and Jones went on to earn their championship hardware instead with Team USA.

Yes, it’s an incredible story, and one worth sharing today and tomorrow on the Plains. It’s worth sharing here in the written word, and it’d be worth sharing — I believe — on a sunny day in the shadow of a permanent monument on campus. That’d ensure the story keeps going, long after those involved can’t tell the story for themselves anymore, and long after your local newspapers eventually go all-digital.

When Auburn’s Frank Thomas statue goes up in April in front of Plainsman Park, there’ll be eight statues standing on campus depicting men who’ve impacted Auburn athletics, and still none depicting any women. No one is saying Thomas’ legacy doesn’t deserve to be immortalized with a statue, because it does, but it’s also time for Auburn to get a girl in the club. There’s the ‘Wings of Triumph’ statue outside of McWhorter, but still none depicting any outstanding individual woman.

In my mind, there isn’t a better candidate than Ruthie Bolton. Consider that Charles Barkley has his statue outside Neville Arena, and Bolton matches Barkley in championship achievement: At the top of Barkley’s resume are his two Olympic gold medals, with the Dream Team in 1992 and again in Atlanta in 1996. Bolton won two Olympic gold medals with Team USA as well, first in Atlanta then again in 2000 in Australia. There should be representation of some sort at Neville Arena anyway: More women use the building than men, with it being the home of the gymnastics team, volleyball team and women’s basketball team in addition to being home of the men’s basketball team. Bolton’s relationship with her alma mater has never been stronger. She’s appeared at alumni nights for women’s basketball in each of the last couple years, and on March 24 she’s speaking at the university’s Women’s Leadership Conference in the student center.

There are other fine candidates: Kirsty Coventry of swimming and Kasey Cooper of softball come to mind, taking nothing away from other candidates not mentioned here. And, yes, a few years down the line when the time is right, you can bet you’ll be reading a column from me pushing for Suni Lee to be immortalized in a way that celebrates this incredibly special time she’s spent on the Plains.

But first, the Ruthie statue is mighty overdue.