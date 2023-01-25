LEE: Buzzsaws, Buzzes, and when your number gets got

Before this one, I couldn’t help but think of the last one.

Before Texas A&M spoiled Auburn’s home winning streak on Wednesday night, I couldn’t help but think of Senior Night back in March 2020: Auburn had a perfect home record going into its last home game of the season, and Texas A&M came in and beat Austin Wiley, Samir Doughty, Danjel Purifoy and the Final Four heroes in their last home game. They finished the year 16-1 at home, one win away from a perfect record.

This time, after Gonzaga’s nation-best home winning streak ended last week, and amid all the hubbub of Auburn taking over that mantle, it was Texas A&M again who came in and spoiled the fun for Auburn.

I thought about that going into the game, but it wasn’t until midway through the first half when I remembered that Texas A&M was the “buzzsaw” Auburn ran into at the SEC Tournament last spring in Tampa. Auburn was the No. 1 seed but in its first game drew eighth-seeded Texas A&M, who was smoking hot and went all the way to the tournament championship game.

In fact, as the Auburn Observer’s Justin Ferguson pointed out, Auburn on Wednesday fell to 4-10 against Texas A&M in men’s basketball since Texas A&M joined the SEC, with Auburn having just two wins in the last seven meetings. Texas A&M just has Auburn’s number.

Bruce Pearl slammed his fist on the scorer’s table padding in frustration in the final minutes. I don’t know for sure if he feels like Buzz Williams has his number, and I don’t know what you’d do in that situation anyway — when it just seems like everything you do goes wrong and everything they do goes right. The ball slipped through the Tigers’ fingertips all night, Texas A&M’s wild shots off the glass just happened to roll into the hoop, and an Aggies team that entered the game shooting poorly from behind the 3-point line lit the nets on fire in the first half.

It’s funny, because in football it feels like it’s Auburn who has Texas A&M’s number. I guess it’s just like that sometimes. For whatever reason, Gus Malzahn could always go get a win in College Station, and for whatever reason we all knew Cadillac was winning that game on that special night last November.

The only thing Auburn basketball can do is keep from overreacting or overcompensating. It would sting as a fan or as a team to look at this way, but when you lay those results out, maybe it’s to be expected that Auburn would get caught by Texas A&M, and by that same token it could be that there a lot of games left on the schedule that Auburn would be expected to win.

“Just that they (Texas A&M) played great and we’ve got to play better,” Pearl shrugged on the court as the arena emptied and crews cleaned, when he was asked about his message to the team on the postgame radio show with Andy Burcham. Yes, Auburn entered the game with one of the best 3-point defenses in the country and Texas A&M entered with one of the poorer 3-point offenses in the SEC, but Texas A&M shot 6-of-11 from 3-point range in the first half.

It shouldn’t be time for the panic button just yet, because this has happened before and it’ll probably happen again. Auburn’s got another game with Texas A&M coming up quickly on Feb. 7 on the road — before the big home game against an Alabama that might just be ranked No. 1.

It could be electric. It could be ‘Tent City’ again. It could be something special, because we’ve seen sometimes here it’s like that.

Sometimes, though, it’s like this.