LEE: Cadillac Williams, Auburn football, and the night ‘nobody can ever take away from us’

A supercut of some stops on a tour of Auburn's new Woltosz Football Performance Facility.
Colby Wooden came around the edge.
It might as well have been Carl Lawson. It might as well have been Antonio Coleman. It might as well have been Quentin Groves.
Bam. Fumble. Auburn’s ball. Jordan-Hare erupts.
The Auburn people flung their hands into the air as Wooden peeled around the blind side, zeroing in on the quarterback like a tracking missile, then laying the big hit that forced the fumble that led to the field goal that iced the game.
It was ugly. It was loud. It was back-and-forth and it was a battle and it took all 60 minutes of shaker-chewing anxiety — and those Auburn people wouldn’t trade it.
Carnell Williams did promise this, when the reluctant hero took on the role of interim head coach: Auburn would be back to playing “Auburn football.”
Saturday’s game was Auburn football. Quintessentially Auburn. Eternally Auburn.
Wooden might as well have been Bret Eddins, undeniable around the edge in orange and blue. His strip-sack late in the game helped make it 13-3 and the Tigers held on to win 13-10 for head coach Cadillac. When it was over, the players raced to the students section throwing their hands in the air and jumping for joy, kids who so recently had so little to celebrate, ready to celebrate each other. Robby Ashford raced at full sprint, like he was Cam Newton in 2010. They climbed in the stands like it was 2013. They danced to “Swag Surfin” like it was 2017.
And I bet in that locker room they sang like it was 2004.
Auburn did it, on Auburn’s night.
Tank Bigbsy stopped in the end zone as his teammates whizzed by, and blew a simple kiss to the Heavens.
The fans held firm in their frozen seats, bringing the noise like it was Florida in 2006. These students and these players finally have their own ‘Auburn’ moment — their own must-win, their own will-win, which started with Williams walking through Tiger Walk like he was one of The Beatles, with every fan there to see him, every fan there to shout one cheer to him, every fan there to try to show him in one second how much they always loved him.
It was a magic night in Auburn. No, it won’t lead SportsCenter, but they still rolled Toomer’s. No, it wasn’t the center of football world, just two 3-6 teams, but on Samford Lawn somewhere a mom laughed as her daughter made snow angels in the TP.
“I just appreciate this time. It’s special, and something nobody can ever take away from us,” Williams said in his postgame press conference.
One day your kids will know, too.
PHOTOS: Auburn football vs. Texas A&M
Auburn interim head coach Carnell Williams smiles from midfield after Tiger Walk. Auburn vs Texas A&M on Saturday, Nov. 12 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn interim head coach Carnell Williams looks over the stadium from midfield after Tiger Walk. Auburn vs Texas A&M on Saturday, Nov. 12 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn interim head coach Carnell Williams looks over the stadium from midfield after Tiger Walk. Auburn vs Texas A&M on Saturday, Nov. 12 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
The Tigers meet at midfield after Tiger Walk. Auburn vs Texas A&M on Saturday, Nov. 12 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn interim head coach Carnell Williams looks over the stadium from midfield after Tiger Walk. Auburn vs Texas A&M on Saturday, Nov. 12 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn interim head coach Carnell Williams pauses for a prayer with his family on the field after Tiger Walk. Auburn vs Texas A&M on Saturday, Nov. 12 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn interim head coach Carnell Williams walks toward the locker room. Auburn vs Texas A&M on Saturday, Nov. 12 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Carnell Williams walks through Tiger Walk before his first home game as interim head coach on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
Auburn interim head coach Carnell Williams shows excitement during pregame warmups. Auburn vs Texas A&M on Saturday, Nov. 12 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Jarquez Hunter (27) carries in the first half. Auburn vs Texas A&M on Saturday, Nov. 12 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Robby Ashford (9) carries in the first half. Auburn vs Texas A&M on Saturday, Nov. 12 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Owen Pappoe (0) sacks Texas A&M's Conner Weigman (15) in the first half. Auburn vs Texas A&M on Saturday, Nov. 12 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn’s Tank Bigsby carries the ball in the first half.
Adam Sparks,
Auburn interim head coach Carnell Williams peeks at the video board during a replay review in the first half. Auburn vs Texas A&M on Saturday, Nov. 12 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn interim head coach Carnell Williams peeks at the video board during a replay review in the first half. Auburn vs Texas A&M on Saturday, Nov. 12 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Robby Ashford (9) hands off to Jarquez Hunter (27) in the first half. Auburn vs Texas A&M on Saturday, Nov. 12 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Jarquez Hunter (27) carries in the first half. Auburn vs Texas A&M on Saturday, Nov. 12 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Tank Bigsby (4) catches a pass in the first half. Auburn vs Texas A&M on Saturday, Nov. 12 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Robby Ashford (9) drops back to throw in the first half. Auburn vs Texas A&M on Saturday, Nov. 12 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn interim head coach Carnell Williams gets a water bath from the team after the win against Texas A&M on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Adam Sparks photos,
Auburn interim head coach celebrates on the field after the game. Auburn vs Texas A&M on Saturday, Nov. 12 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn interim head coach Carnell Williams gets a water bath from the staff after the game. Auburn vs Texas A&M on Saturday, Nov. 12 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn interim head coach Carnell Williams celebrates with the fans after the game.
Adam Sparks,
Auburn's Robby Ashford (9) carries in the second half. Auburn vs Texas A&M on Saturday, Nov. 12 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn’s Morris Joseph Jr. recovers a fumble in the second half.
Adam Sparks photos,
Auburn’s Tank Bigsby runs with the ball against Texas A&M on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Adam Sparks,
Auburn's Cayden Bridges (20) tackles Texas A&M's Chase Lane (2) in the second half. Auburn vs Texas A&M on Saturday, Nov. 12 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Robby Ashford (9) celebrates in the student section after the game. Auburn vs Texas A&M on Saturday, Nov. 12 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn’s Derick Hall celebrates in the student section after the game.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Brenden Coffee (55) celebrates after Ja'Varrius Johnson's (6) touchdown catch in the first half. Auburn vs Texas A&M on Saturday, Nov. 12 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Marcus Harris (50) celebrates after a tackle in the first half. Auburn vs Texas A&M on Saturday, Nov. 12 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Jarquez Hunter (27) carries in the second half. Auburn vs Texas A&M on Saturday, Nov. 12 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Alex McPhearson (38) kicks a field goal in the second half. Auburn vs Texas A&M on Saturday, Nov. 12 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Alex McPhearson (38) celebrates after field goal in the second half. Auburn vs Texas A&M on Saturday, Nov. 12 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn’s Robby Ashford (9) celebrates in the student section after the game against Texas A&M on Saturday in Auburn.
Adam Sparks /
November 12, 2022; Auburn, Al, USA; Coach Carnell Williams walks through tiger walk before the game between Auburn and Texas A&M at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Todd Van Emst
Todd Van Emst
November 12, 2022; Auburn, Al, USA; Coach Carnell Williams walks through banner before the game between Auburn and Texas A&M at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Zach Bland
Zach Bland
November 12, 2022; Auburn, Al, USA; Team breaks it down before the game between Auburn and Texas A&M at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Todd Van Emst
Todd Van Emst
November 12, 2022; Auburn, Al, USA; AD John Cohen follows his wife Nelle through tiger walk for the first time before the game between Auburn and Texas A&M at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Todd Van Emst
Todd Van Emst
A.D. John Cohen at the Tiger Walk before the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL on Saturday, Nov 12, 2022. Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers
Zach Bland
November 12, 2022; Auburn, Al, USA; Coach Carnell Williams walks through tiger walk before the game between Auburn and Texas A&M at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Todd Van Emst
Todd Van Emst
November 12, 2022; Auburn, Al, USA; Coach Carnell Williams walks through tiger walk before the game between Auburn and Texas A&M at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Todd Van Emst
Todd Van Emst
Tank Bigsby (4) carry during the Football Game between the Auburn Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL on Saturday, Nov 12, 2022. Todd Van Emst/Auburn Tigers
Todd Van Emst
Robby Ashford (9) throw during the Football Game between the Auburn Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL on Saturday, Nov 12, 2022. Todd Van Emst/Auburn Tigers
Todd Van Emst
Tank Bigsby (4) touchdown during the Football Game between the Auburn Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL on Saturday, Nov 12, 2022. Todd Van Emst/Auburn Tigers
Todd Van Emst
Anders Carlson (26) kick during the Football Game between the Auburn Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL on Saturday, Nov 12, 2022. Todd Van Emst/Auburn Tigers
Todd Van Emst
Jarquez Hunter (27) carry during the Football Game between the Auburn Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL on Saturday, Nov 12, 2022. Todd Van Emst/Auburn Tigers
Todd Van Emst
Cam Riley (13) tackle during the Football Game between the Auburn Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL on Saturday, Nov 12, 2022. Todd Van Emst/Auburn Tigers
Todd Van Emst
Jaylin Simpson (36) during the Football Game between the Auburn Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL on Saturday, Nov 12, 2022. Todd Van Emst/Auburn Tigers
Todd Van Emst
Keionte Scott (6) during the Football Game between the Auburn Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL on Saturday, Nov 12, 2022. Todd Van Emst/Auburn Tigers
Todd Van Emst
Tyler Fromm (85) during the football game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL on Saturday, Nov 12, 2022. Austin Perryman/Auburn Tigers
Austin Perryman
Robby Ashford (9) carries during the football game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL on Saturday, Nov 12, 2022. Austin Perryman/Auburn Tigers
Austin Perryman
Colby Wooden (25) during the football game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL on Saturday, Nov 12, 2022. Austin Perryman/Auburn Tigers
Austin Perryman
Keionte Scott (6) during the football game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL on Saturday, Nov 12, 2022. Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers
Zach Bland
November 12, 2022; Auburn, Al, USA; Derick Hall (29) pumps up the crowd during the game between Auburn and Texas A&M at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Grayson Belanger/AU Athletics
Grayson Belanger
November 12, 2022; Auburn, Al, USA; Jarquez Hunter (27) breaks for a big run during the game between Auburn and Texas A&M at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Zach Bland/AU Athletics
Zach Bland
November 12, 2022; Auburn, Al, USA; Jaylin Simpson (36) blows up the runner during the game between Auburn and Texas A&M at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Zach Bland/AU Athletics
Zach Bland
Robby Ashford (9) throws the ball during the football game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL on Saturday, Nov 12, 2022. Todd Van Emst/Auburn Tigers
Todd Van Emst
November 12, 2022; Auburn, Al, USA; Keionte Scott (6), Morris Joseph Jr. (91) surround the runner during the game between Auburn and Texas A&M at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Todd Van Emst
Colby Wooden (25) forces the quarterback to throw off balance during the football game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL on Saturday, Nov 12, 2022. Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers
Zach Bland
November 12, 2022; Auburn, Al, USA; Colby Wooden (25) forces the quarterback to throw off balance during the game between Auburn and Texas A&M at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Todd Van Emst
November 12, 2022; Auburn, Al, USA; Owen Pappoe (0), Cam Riley (13), Morris Joseph Jr. (91), Colby Wooden (25) celebrate big play during the game between Auburn and Texas A&M at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Zach Bland/AU Athletics
Zach Bland
November 12, 2022; Auburn, Al, USA; Morris Joseph Jr. (91) recovers fumble during the game between Auburn and Texas A&M at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Zach Bland/AU Athletics
Zach Bland
November 12, 2022; Auburn, Al, USA; Morris Joseph Jr. (91) celebrates fumble recovery during the game between Auburn and Texas A&M at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Zach Bland/AU Athletics
Zach Bland
Morris Joseph Jr. (91) and Marquis Burks (92) celebrate a fumble during the football game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL on Saturday, Nov 12, 2022. Todd Van Emst/Auburn Tigers
Todd Van Emst
Cayden Bridges (20) breaks up the pass during the football game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL on Saturday, Nov 12, 2022. Todd Van Emst/Auburn Tigers
Todd Van Emst
Enyce Sledge (90) walking out into the fourth quarter during the football game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL on Saturday, Nov 12, 2022. Austin/Auburn Tigers
Austin
Owen Pappoe (0) celebrates a play during the football game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL on Saturday, Nov 12, 2022. Todd Van Emst/Auburn Tigers
Todd Van Emst
Oscar Chapman (91) punts the ball during the football game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL on Saturday, Nov 12, 2022. Todd Van Emst/Auburn Tigers
Todd Van Emst
November 12, 2022; Auburn, Al, USA; Marcus Harris (50) warps up for the tackle during the game between Auburn and Texas A&M at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Zach Bland/AU Athletics
Zach Bland
November 12, 2022; Auburn, Al, USA; Marcus Harris (50) wraps up the quarterback for incompletion during the game between Auburn and Texas A&M at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Zach Bland/AU Athletics
Zach Bland
November 12, 2022; Auburn, Al, USA; Alex McPherson (38) kicks in his first field goal during the game between Auburn and Texas A&M at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Zach Bland/AU Athletics
Zach Bland
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!