LEE: Cadillac Williams, Auburn football, and the night ‘nobody can ever take away from us’

Colby Wooden came around the edge.

It might as well have been Carl Lawson. It might as well have been Antonio Coleman. It might as well have been Quentin Groves.

Bam. Fumble. Auburn’s ball. Jordan-Hare erupts.

The Auburn people flung their hands into the air as Wooden peeled around the blind side, zeroing in on the quarterback like a tracking missile, then laying the big hit that forced the fumble that led to the field goal that iced the game.

It was ugly. It was loud. It was back-and-forth and it was a battle and it took all 60 minutes of shaker-chewing anxiety — and those Auburn people wouldn’t trade it.

Carnell Williams did promise this, when the reluctant hero took on the role of interim head coach: Auburn would be back to playing “Auburn football.”

Saturday’s game was Auburn football. Quintessentially Auburn. Eternally Auburn.

Wooden might as well have been Bret Eddins, undeniable around the edge in orange and blue. His strip-sack late in the game helped make it 13-3 and the Tigers held on to win 13-10 for head coach Cadillac. When it was over, the players raced to the students section throwing their hands in the air and jumping for joy, kids who so recently had so little to celebrate, ready to celebrate each other. Robby Ashford raced at full sprint, like he was Cam Newton in 2010. They climbed in the stands like it was 2013. They danced to “Swag Surfin” like it was 2017.

And I bet in that locker room they sang like it was 2004.

Auburn did it, on Auburn’s night.

Tank Bigbsy stopped in the end zone as his teammates whizzed by, and blew a simple kiss to the Heavens.

The fans held firm in their frozen seats, bringing the noise like it was Florida in 2006. These students and these players finally have their own ‘Auburn’ moment — their own must-win, their own will-win, which started with Williams walking through Tiger Walk like he was one of The Beatles, with every fan there to see him, every fan there to shout one cheer to him, every fan there to try to show him in one second how much they always loved him.

It was a magic night in Auburn. No, it won’t lead SportsCenter, but they still rolled Toomer’s. No, it wasn’t the center of football world, just two 3-6 teams, but on Samford Lawn somewhere a mom laughed as her daughter made snow angels in the TP.

“I just appreciate this time. It’s special, and something nobody can ever take away from us,” Williams said in his postgame press conference.

No, they won’t know.

But you’ll know.

One day your kids will know, too.