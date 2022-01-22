LEE: Can you hear them now? Auburn is the nation’s top team

And yet: This team, in this building, was just too much.

Smith, Auburn’s superstar lottery pick and a McDonald’s All-American, stared down a lineup loaded with McDonald’s All-Americans, and it was his talent that kept Auburn in it. A jumper cut a 10-point deficit down to eight and kept it from getting ugly. Another swish cut it to six. Wouldn’t you know it? In the second half it was Smith that gave Auburn its first lead since the early stages, hitting three free throws to make it 41-40 and send the arena into another eruption, then scoring inside to make it 43-40.

Then it was Cambridge on the breakaway, flying to make it 45-40.

It was Kessler, Green and Johnson. It was the students who camped out overnight in the frigid cold, then turned up the heat in the sold-out building. It was the football players who ripped their shirts off in the stands, returning the favor from last fall.

It was Doc Robinson, in the house and recognized on the floor, from the teams in the late 90’s which was the last time Auburn men’s basketball flew this high.

It was Sonny Smith, Charles Barkley’s coach in the 80’s, on radio calling this “the greatest atmosphere you could ever have.”