LEE: Can you hear them now? Auburn is the nation’s top team

Did you hear them?
Did you hear that roar echoing out over the Plains on Saturday?
When Jabari Smith drained the stepback jumper, did you hear that raucous eruption in Auburn Arena?
Did it split your ears when Walker Kessler slammed down another alley-oop from Wendell Green?
Did it send shivers up your spine when Devan Cambridge soared against Kentucky and so did the decibels in Auburn Arena?
And did you hear it when The Jungle screamed and KD Johnson screamed right back?
Did you hear them?
Can you hear them now?
Auburn is No. 1 in the nation.
Can you hear them now?
There’s a party on the Plains and the eruption is still ringing in ears after second-ranked Auburn beat No. 12 Kentucky on Saturday in the biggest game ever played in Auburn Arena.
The game lived up to every bit of the billing. So did Kentucky. The bluebloods of the South charged out to a 10-point lead early. Well-practiced and razor sharp, with all the God-given talent in the world to back it up, Kentucky’s all-stars led nearly the entire first half.
And yet: This team, in this building, was just too much.
Smith, Auburn’s superstar lottery pick and a McDonald’s All-American, stared down a lineup loaded with McDonald’s All-Americans, and it was his talent that kept Auburn in it. A jumper cut a 10-point deficit down to eight and kept it from getting ugly. Another swish cut it to six. Wouldn’t you know it? In the second half it was Smith that gave Auburn its first lead since the early stages, hitting three free throws to make it 41-40 and send the arena into another eruption, then scoring inside to make it 43-40.
Then it was Cambridge on the breakaway, flying to make it 45-40.
It was Kessler, Green and Johnson. It was the students who camped out overnight in the frigid cold, then turned up the heat in the sold-out building. It was the football players who ripped their shirts off in the stands, returning the favor from last fall.
It was Doc Robinson, in the house and recognized on the floor, from the teams in the late 90’s which was the last time Auburn men’s basketball flew this high.
It was Sonny Smith, Charles Barkley’s coach in the 80’s, on radio calling this “the greatest atmosphere you could ever have.”
It was everyone who flocked to Toomer’s Corner to celebrate as soon as it was over.
It was all of them, and at the end, all of them chanted “number one.”
Andy Burcham asked Wendell Green postgame on radio what it’s like to hit one of those deep 3-pointers in front of a crowd like this:
“You feel like you’re on top of the world,” Green said.
Right now, Wendell, you are.
The new Associated Press Top 25 will be released Monday at 11 a.m. Auburn time. Auburn trailed Gonzaga by a measly four points in the rankings calculation. Saturday’s win will almost certainly be enough to get Auburn those points.
But you can forget the pollsters, because the pollsters rank basketball teams, and they don’t rank schools. They don’t rank environments. They don’t rank magic moments.
Right now, it’s Auburn: Best player. Best team. Best place.
Right now, Auburn is No. 1.