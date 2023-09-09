The man sits just a little hunched over, and there’s a little sniffle in his nose, and he’s either a tad under the weather or just a bit weary from the rigors of fall camp. He’s quiet.

The man’s voice is kind of gravelly, just like any coach whose voice is hoarse from belting out instruction on the sweltering practice field, but at this preseason meeting with the media, the man is quiet, calm and understated — but warm, welcoming and friendly.

There’s a difference between Carnell Williams the man and Cadillac Williams the symbol. But this is the same: They both smile.

“The Lord knows, in some way, I’m slightly an introvert,” he joked, understating that part a bit as a he chatted with reporters — a few of whom covered him back when he was even more shy, as a college kid, 20 years ago. On the playing field, though, he was larger than life, and now he’s larger than life as an example that Auburn looks to. He didn’t choose for things to turn sour last season, to have to be that figure, but he answered the call. “I really don’t want to be out there in front — but I actually enjoy blessing others. It has been a blessing to go out and just, first of all, share Christ, and just share about Auburn and a lot of things that happened through that interim.” He said he loves doing speaking engagements and talking about it now, and at the time loved going to the high schools to meet recruits representing Auburn as head coach — and he loved going through all the many letters that the Auburn people had mailed him.

“I’m just excited about how much hope and how much joy that we brought people and showed people that when you’re united, you’re pulling together, magic can happen,” he said.

Carnell never thought he’d be on the head coach’s headset at Auburn. He never even thought he’d be running backs coach here. Carnell is humble, but Cadillac is a natural, and for Auburn it was a no-brainer to make his retention the first priority for new head coach Hugh Freeze, to have them shake hands at the introductory press conference, to show that Auburn is still Auburn because there’s no one more Auburn than Cadillac. Last fall, he stood front and center and inspired a school and a community. He got standing ovations at Baumhower’s at Tiger Talk. He rode in the Christmas parade in a blue De Ville.

That’s taxing stuff for a self-described introvert.

But when Carnell was asked where he gets the energy for Cadillac, the man knew the answer:

“I get the opportunity every single day to see my two boys and my wife,” he said. His wife is Evan and his two sons are Cole and Cuinn. And he has his faith. “I am a firm believer that the things that you praying to God about, things that you want in your life, show that to other people. That’s what really drives me. I know that I’m making it better for not only my two boys, but I’m making it better for the future. These kids, the athletes that are here now, the ones that are coming up this next generation, it’s just making it better for them.”

So he smiles. Carnell and Cadillac both smile. “Auburn football is going to be OK,” he told the team in the locker room in Starkville last year, arm in arm with players after an overtime performance against Mississippi State that made the Auburn Family swell with pride. Cadillac wasn’t so shy on that sideline. He seemed to have all the answers, just by being Cadillac. Cadillac was everything the Auburn people needed, and indescribably more.

And the man was right. Auburn football’s alright. They proved it against UMass, and they’ll try to prove it against Cal. Auburn football is alright and Carnell and Cadillac are alright.

“I’m living the dream,” he said on that August afternoon, all smiles. “Let’s call a spade a spade: I never grew up saying I want to be the head coach at Auburn. Even when I got done playing and I got into coaching, it never crossed my mind to be a head coach. So, to be in that role and for the powers that be at Auburn to have trust in me at the time and they called me, it brings joy to me that somebody would think so much of me to lead this program.

“I’m still on cloud nine about it. Nobody can ever take that away from us, that 2022 team. Those 24 seniors. We had a blast. Like, a blast. Us explaining it and us telling you all how it was, it’s not doing it justice, guys. We had a blast.”

Cadillac is still Cadillac.

Carnell is still just a man.

But for Auburn, he’s the man.