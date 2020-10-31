LEE COLUMN: As Auburn celebrates 2010, the family looks far from ‘all in’

Gene Chizik just used the word “special.”
There are plenty more ways to describe the ride Auburn went on 10 years ago, on the way to the national championship in 2010. It was magic, in a lot of ways. It was a dream come true for so many. It was mothers celebrating with daughters and it was fathers embracing sons.
There’s another phrase of Chizik’s that sticks out whenever I think back:
“All in.”
As Auburn celebrates the 2010 title this week, those are the words that sum it up for me. Auburn is set to salute that team today during the game against LSU, with a banner already unfurled outside Jordan-Hare depicting Chizik lifting the BCS trophy high into the Arizona night.
“All in” captured the camaraderie on the Plains all the way up to that moment — and it wasn’t just winning that built those bonds. When I say there was a togetherness on that campus, I don’t just mean the hugs after touchdowns.
It was ‘us against the world’ for the Auburn family that year. That season wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows. Everyone in orange and blue felt disrespected and done wrong, and their response was to rally around one another. The fans poked their chest out and spoke up for their team. The team bowled over opponents for their fans.
That season was all those things — special, magic, tospy turvy, controversial, the stuff of dreams and the stuff of legends — and all of Auburn seemed bent on facing all of it together.
Ten years later, you can’t say the same.
Fans keep crying foul over play calls and coaching contracts, and win or lose, support is splintered every week in the public eye.
Maybe that 2010 championship changed things. Maybe things just can’t go back to being the way they were at Auburn. It could be that there’s an expectation across Auburn now for the team to make the playoffs more often than not, and maybe that’s what sends fans to drop their shakers when it doesn’t happen.
Maybe the fans feel pressure from what’s been built at Alabama. It doesn’t happen everywhere, as hard of a pill as that might be to swallow. LSU is learning that now. This year is looking a lot more like Auburn’s year in 2011 for LSU than a Nick Saban reload.
Winning would inspire more enthusiasm, of course. There’s no question there. If Gus Malzahn won every game he coached, he’d surely have the full support of every Auburn fan.
But here’s something for fans who love to talk about multi-million-dollar buyouts even when they don’t have the cash to pay for it:
It doesn’t cost anything to support the team. Being a fan is free.
Let that 2010 team remind you — even when a season seems lost and someone’s feeling disenfranchised or disengaged with the way things are going — that support can make a real difference.
I’d bet anyone on that roster would say that it did for them.
“So thankful for the opportunity Auburn gave me,” Chizik posted to Twitter on Thursday. In the era of social distancing, Malzahn and only a few others met Chizik this week to reveal that banner. “Special place, special people and a special time.”
Banners are great. Ceremonies are nice. Salutes like the one Auburn plans today for the 2010 team is just fine.
But, in my book, fans can truly honor that 2010 season by remembering what they learned during it.
The time to talk about the future can come.
Until then, in the fall, there’s plenty of power in going “all in” — through thick and thin.
