LEE COLUMN: As Auburn celebrates 2010, the family looks far from ‘all in’

Gene Chizik just used the word “special.”

There are plenty more ways to describe the ride Auburn went on 10 years ago, on the way to the national championship in 2010. It was magic, in a lot of ways. It was a dream come true for so many. It was mothers celebrating with daughters and it was fathers embracing sons.

There’s another phrase of Chizik’s that sticks out whenever I think back:

“All in.”

As Auburn celebrates the 2010 title this week, those are the words that sum it up for me. Auburn is set to salute that team today during the game against LSU, with a banner already unfurled outside Jordan-Hare depicting Chizik lifting the BCS trophy high into the Arizona night.

“All in” captured the camaraderie on the Plains all the way up to that moment — and it wasn’t just winning that built those bonds. When I say there was a togetherness on that campus, I don’t just mean the hugs after touchdowns.