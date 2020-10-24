LEE COLUMN: Auburn fans know the pressure Nix puts on himself — and how it must be crippling him

Bo Nix looks rushed.

That’s what it seems like from this view from afar. It seems like he’s hurried. It’s like he’s getting desperate.

I’m afraid that Bo’s afraid that he’s running out of time.

I could be off base on that, but either way, one thing Bo would be the first to say is that he’s not playing well right now.

Throwing three interceptions on the road is losing football, and he knows that. This might be the lowest point of his college career — or even his football life. He’s entering another high-pressure SEC game today after a week roasting under the microscope, and things couldn’t get much more worrying for him than they are in this moment.

That’s all to say: Nix is a better player than how he’s playing right now. These recent struggles began between his ears.

And any true Auburn lifer — like him — should know exactly what kind of pressure he’s feeling.

Yes, Nix has spent his entire life dreaming of playing quarterback for the Auburn Tigers, so you can imagine how it feels for him to wake up in the middle of his second season knowing he only gets to spend a precious few years in college, and knowing he’s not where he imagined he’d be right now.