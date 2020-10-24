LEE COLUMN: Auburn fans know the pressure Nix puts on himself — and how it must be crippling him

Bo Nix looks rushed.
That’s what it seems like from this view from afar. It seems like he’s hurried. It’s like he’s getting desperate.
I’m afraid that Bo’s afraid that he’s running out of time.
I could be off base on that, but either way, one thing Bo would be the first to say is that he’s not playing well right now.
Throwing three interceptions on the road is losing football, and he knows that. This might be the lowest point of his college career — or even his football life. He’s entering another high-pressure SEC game today after a week roasting under the microscope, and things couldn’t get much more worrying for him than they are in this moment.
That’s all to say: Nix is a better player than how he’s playing right now. These recent struggles began between his ears.
And any true Auburn lifer — like him — should know exactly what kind of pressure he’s feeling.
Yes, Nix has spent his entire life dreaming of playing quarterback for the Auburn Tigers, so you can imagine how it feels for him to wake up in the middle of his second season knowing he only gets to spend a precious few years in college, and knowing he’s not where he imagined he’d be right now.
That might be part of the pressure he’s feeling, when he’s blowing up in heated conversations on the sideline. He only has so many chances left. That might be what’s racing through his mind when he seems so indecisive on his scrambles. He doesn’t want his time in orange and blue to slip by.
If you’re an Auburn person, you get it.
If you know, you know.
And if you consider all that pressure he’s putting on his own shoulders, you see how he could become a much better player than he’s been if he can get past that mental hurdle.
Watching him against South Carolina, Nix looked like a player who needed to let loose. He looked quick to scramble. It looked like he was forcing throws to Seth Williams. I wonder if he fears that his time with Williams is short. I wonder if he thinks about how his dad’s senior year went, when he didn’t have Frank Sanders.
I’m no expert, but against South Carolina, Nix looked like a player who needs to have more trust in his offensive line, have more trust in his receivers who aren’t named Seth Williams, and more trust in himself as a player.
That sounds like an awful indictment on him as a teammate to say that he’s short on trust, but, again, imagine the pressure he’s putting on himself every single time he puts on the Auburn uniform — and every single time he fears he’ll let his dream school down. If you’re desperately trying to not make mistakes, then you’re desperately trying to not leave anything to chance.
Nix has an incredible ability. He has a knack for creativity and playmaking that sets him apart from most of the quarterbacks that I’ve ever seen come through Auburn.
I think Nix will do a lot more of that, so long as he can get back to being himself out on the football field.
Players and coaches always talk about the game “slowing down,” when a quarterback picks up more and more experience on the field. A talented high school quarterback in Texas explained that to me once, saying that, for him, that sensation came from watching film, studying defenses, and knowing where defenders are going to move before they even move there — hence the feeling of the defenders moving slower through his eyes.
I’m sure trust plays a part, as well. With trust, a quarterback is certain of where his teammates are going to be before they get there, and that puts the offense in slow motion, too.
It seems like the game is flying by fast for Nix right now. I think it comes back to trust. A quarterback needs to trust his own eyes. He needs to trust those tendencies that he’s studied. He needs to trust the work that he’s put in. He needs to trust that he’ll be supported even if he makes some mistakes.
For Nix, he needs to trust that everything’s going to be OK.
Like I said, I’m no expert.
But I can imagine what kind of pressure he’s feeling.
Let it go, Bo.
Just play football.
