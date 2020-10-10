LEE COLUMN: Crossroad comes to Auburn football — again

Terry Henley once told me about the night the Amazin’s lost.
He said none of them slept. It was a rainy and miserable game at LSU. Afterward, they all sat out in the parking lot of the hotel that night, wishing into the Louisiana air that they could’ve done it different.
Whippings happen. Seasons come to crossroads.
So do eras.
Auburn’s back at the crossroad again in 2020, after a brutal loss to Georgia, and again all that matters moving forward is how the Tigers are going to respond.
Yes, there’s a familiar story to be told here: Auburn’s teams in 2013 and 2017 under Gus Malzahn rallied from an early loss to LSU just like that 1972 team, winning out the rest of their regular-season games on the way to both ultimately ending up exactly where they wanted to be in the postseason.
But, yes, that kind of comeback probably isn’t in the cards for this team, with so many glaring issues now laid out on the haunting reel of tape filmed in Athens. It’s going to take a lot more than a wake-up call for this team to get to where it wants to be — and to put together the kind of season that can erase some of the pain suffered from a seventh straight loss in Sanford Stadium.
Still, a miracle isn’t all that made the Amazin’s.
And with hard work, adjustments, and by burning midnight oil on some of those sleepless nights, Auburn can still take the good turn from this crossroad, and build toward a successful future — even if this isn’t the season Auburn ends up at the SEC Championship Game.
Auburn will surely look different today against Arkansas. All of that hype from preseason camp about Chad Morris throwing to the tight ends can probably be thrown out of the window. They’ll be spending more time blocking with the way this offensive line is looking, I bet.
Defensively, without K.J. Britt, it’s going to take some clever scheming and some well-timed blitzes by Kevin Steele to get players in position to live up to the recent standard.
I think of Auburn’s team in 2009, which grinded to establish tendencies so they could break them for big-play opportunities on offense, and which used a never-quit attitude to make up for shortcomings on defense.
Of course, there was no storybook ending to that season. But then came 2010.
That may be more the kind of crossroad Auburn sits at now, with Malzahn having just about as much time left on his contract as Bo Nix has eligibility. It’s not about a hot seat, but it’s about a direction. The Tigers can’t let Georgia beat them for the second time today, because the third time and the fourth time would probably be quick to follow.
Instead, it’s time to hunker down, and put in the ugly work.
It might not look pretty on the field — especially with the kickoff forecast the way that it looks — but that should be just fine for a team wishing it could do things different.
Today, the Tigers get their first chance to get back out there and do just that.
