LEE COLUMN: Crossroad comes to Auburn football — again

And with hard work, adjustments, and by burning midnight oil on some of those sleepless nights, Auburn can still take the good turn from this crossroad, and build toward a successful future — even if this isn’t the season Auburn ends up at the SEC Championship Game.

Auburn will surely look different today against Arkansas. All of that hype from preseason camp about Chad Morris throwing to the tight ends can probably be thrown out of the window. They’ll be spending more time blocking with the way this offensive line is looking, I bet.

Defensively, without K.J. Britt, it’s going to take some clever scheming and some well-timed blitzes by Kevin Steele to get players in position to live up to the recent standard.

I think of Auburn’s team in 2009, which grinded to establish tendencies so they could break them for big-play opportunities on offense, and which used a never-quit attitude to make up for shortcomings on defense.

Of course, there was no storybook ending to that season. But then came 2010.