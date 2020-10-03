LEE COLUMN: Morris’ path to prove himself runs across a defensive genius in Smart

Here’s your chance, Chad.
There isn’t a better story coming out of college coaching circles this year than the comeback of Chad Morris. Down on his luck, downtrodden and dumped out of Arkansas, the former rising star in the world of X’s and O’s has now come to Auburn as Gus Malzahn’s new offensive coordinator — teaming up with his best friend in the business, trying to turn his career back around.
And there isn’t a more intriguing battle of wits going down in college football this weekend than the chessmatch between Morris and tonight’s towering opponent: Georgia head coach Kirby Smart.
This is a massive opportunity for Morris to prove himself again.
With some clever coaching and shifty schemes, Morris has the chance to make an emphatic comeback statement. It’d be a shot heard ’round the SEC, raising eyebrows Sunday in the head coaches’ corner offices all across the conference.
That’s because, tonight, Morris is going against a defensive genius, and the man who may well be the best at what he does in college football.
Make no mistake: Smart can flat-out coach some defense.
Let’s spare the stats for a moment. Just remember that Smart was a snap away from being a national championship winner. Remember that he has won the SEC East title three years in a row.
Chide Georgia all you want for living without a national championship for 40 years, and smack talk Smart all you want for not winning the big games, but consider how two of those big games for Smart played out:
In the national championship game at the end of the 2017 season, Smart drew up the perfect gameplan for Jalen Hurts. Georgia led Alabama 13-0 at halftime having completely shut out a stellar Tide offense. Then Tua Tagovailoa came in out of nowhere, bringing a completely different threat to the offense than what Smart had prepared for, and Alabama came back.
Flash forward to the 2018 SEC Championship Game, where the roles reversed. Smart had Tagovailoa bottled up, Georgia led in the fourth quarter, and then when Tagovailoa got hurt, Hurts came in basically running an entirely different offense. Hurts completed the comeback with a 15-yard touchdown run — something Smart, drawing up a plan for Tagovailoa, couldn’t have prepared his defense for.
Georgia didn’t lose those games over coaching. And Smart really had Georgia two lightning strikes away from winning one national championship and contending for a second.
Now, the stats: Smart is 36-7 in his last three years at Georgia, counting those two losses. He’s won the SEC East all three years. His teams have finished as a top-10 team in both polls all three years. He’s only lost three regular-season games in those three years. His defense gave up the third-least amount of yards per game in the nation last year, playing against SEC offenses with some of the best athletes in the country. His defense was 13th nationally and sixth nationally in opposing yards per game in 2018 and 2017, respectively.
And it all comes according to script, with the longtime Saban assistant at Alabama coming out of the familiar factory to become college football’s next Saban.
Funny: ‘The Process’ over at Alabama seems like the antithesis of the path Malzahn and Morris carved for themselves — high school guys who bucked the system, innovating offense and pushing the ruleset to its limits in hot-shot ascensions to the highest level.
Tonight, the two factions meet again, and Morris and Malzahn both have plenty to prove.
It’ll be a challenge. Malzahn would be the first to say that getting shut out by Smart for three quarters last year was unacceptable.
It’ll be dramatic. The divided lines are drawn and there’s no love lost between this clique and that clique.
But for Morris, it’ll be all the opportunity he could’ve ever asked for.
Here’s your chance to show you’ve still got it.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!