LEE COLUMN: Morris’ path to prove himself runs across a defensive genius in Smart

Chide Georgia all you want for living without a national championship for 40 years, and smack talk Smart all you want for not winning the big games, but consider how two of those big games for Smart played out:

In the national championship game at the end of the 2017 season, Smart drew up the perfect gameplan for Jalen Hurts. Georgia led Alabama 13-0 at halftime having completely shut out a stellar Tide offense. Then Tua Tagovailoa came in out of nowhere, bringing a completely different threat to the offense than what Smart had prepared for, and Alabama came back.

Flash forward to the 2018 SEC Championship Game, where the roles reversed. Smart had Tagovailoa bottled up, Georgia led in the fourth quarter, and then when Tagovailoa got hurt, Hurts came in basically running an entirely different offense. Hurts completed the comeback with a 15-yard touchdown run — something Smart, drawing up a plan for Tagovailoa, couldn’t have prepared his defense for.

Georgia didn’t lose those games over coaching. And Smart really had Georgia two lightning strikes away from winning one national championship and contending for a second.