LEE COLUMN: Today’s reminder that young people are amazing

If there’s one thing I’ve learned doing this job, it’s that young people can do some amazing things.
Just look to the football field today.
And I’m not even talking about the awe-inspiring athletic ability we see now in college sports, or any of the impressive plays we’ll witness when Auburn meets Kentucky and football comes back to Jordan-Hare Stadium.
I’m talking about what they do outside the highlights.
Take Bo Nix:
“I think I’m more excited than I’ve ever been to play a football game,” he said this week.
Think about that quote.
This isn’t how Nix’s college career was supposed to go.
We all know Nix has spent his entire life dreaming of playing quarterback for the Auburn Tigers. He has spent his entire life, so far, living in burnt orange and navy blue. Picture his days as a youngster playing out his dad’s legendary plays in the backyard. Picture all the sweat he poured out in high school in the weight room and on the practice field, preparing to be the best he can be.
And, yet, when so much of his precious four years at his dream school was eaten by this awful virus, what’s his attitude? He says he’s the most excited he’s ever been.
He deserves better than what he’s getting. He should be playing out his career in front of 87,451 every single game, in a world without this virus — but instead he’ll play today in front of about 20,000 in masks, on the most eerie and awkward gameday to ever hit the Plains. The same goes for every other player out there. They don’t deserve what’s been taken from them by this disease.
But they respond with grace.
Maybe it’s a grace that’s been rotted away from jaded grown folks like me.
Maybe it’s just automatic for them.
“We get to play football on Saturday and it’s a great feeling,” Nix said, putting it so simply. “And I’m super excited about it.”
The next time you lose faith in the future, just remember how amazing young people can be.
And you can remember it the next time there’s a packed bar in a pandemic eating up the headlines, for example, or even if you see some not-so-distant social distancing in the stands today on TV. Mistakes happen, and this whole thing is a mess, but I assure you that college kids are plenty to believe in.
Auburn’s football players, for example, have made all the self-sacrifices they’ve needed to make in order to get back several rounds of all-negative, team-wide COVID-19 tests, making today’s game as safe as the players can possibly make it. It’s the riches from TV revenue that allows only the biggest college football programs like Auburn to be playing, able to afford all the testing and all the safeguards that doctors prescribe, but it’s taken sacrifices from the athletes to get to this point, too.
We hope the same sacrifices are going with these high school teams, who don’t have access to rigorous testing but are still playing on. We hope the players are doing the right things — keeping away from their grandparents after they’re around a bunch of people; sending Snaps to their classmates with asthma who are doing remote learning, to let them know they’re not alone.
There’s no way of knowing, and pandemic play has been anything but an exact science so far, but I believe there’s plenty of reason to be hopeful that a lot of the young people are taking good care of each other.
They certainly seem to have the right attitude.
“I think we kind of took it for granted here in years past,” Nix also said, earlier this week on a Zoom call with reporters. “We just know it’s going to be around the corner and we’re just getting ready for it, but now I think you realize how valuable the game is to ourselves, and how much we love to be out there and play with our teammates and with our coaches and in an atmosphere as good as Auburn.
“I think that we’re just really looking forward to — each of us — we’re really just happy to be back out there, and happy to be in front of a crowd, and happy to be playing another team besides ourselves.”
Regardless of all the other things, I’m happy for these young people too.
They’re going to be the best of us one day.
They still have a lot to learn, but we have a lot to learn from them too.
