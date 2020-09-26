LEE COLUMN: Today’s reminder that young people are amazing

We hope the same sacrifices are going with these high school teams, who don’t have access to rigorous testing but are still playing on. We hope the players are doing the right things — keeping away from their grandparents after they’re around a bunch of people; sending Snaps to their classmates with asthma who are doing remote learning, to let them know they’re not alone.

There’s no way of knowing, and pandemic play has been anything but an exact science so far, but I believe there’s plenty of reason to be hopeful that a lot of the young people are taking good care of each other.

They certainly seem to have the right attitude.

“I think we kind of took it for granted here in years past,” Nix also said, earlier this week on a Zoom call with reporters. “We just know it’s going to be around the corner and we’re just getting ready for it, but now I think you realize how valuable the game is to ourselves, and how much we love to be out there and play with our teammates and with our coaches and in an atmosphere as good as Auburn.

“I think that we’re just really looking forward to — each of us — we’re really just happy to be back out there, and happy to be in front of a crowd, and happy to be playing another team besides ourselves.”