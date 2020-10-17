LEE COLUMN: With the SEC shaky, now’s the time to be steady

Give Gus Malzahn credit for this: That’s where he has his eyes, after two close wins and a whooping.

“This is going to be a different year. The teams that can adjust and hang in there I think are going to have an advantage,” he said on Sunday after surviving Arkansas.

Malzahn has said he’s told the team the same thing. What he wants is for Auburn to be the team that gets a little better each week — while all the chips fall where they may everywhere else.

There’s something to that, especially this year, and all we have to do is look at recent history for some proof. Malzahn knows as well as anyone that the most important part of a successful college football season is the climb.

Take 2013, when Malzahn’s team was a completely different one at the end of the season from the one it was in the beginning.

On the flip side, take 2018. Auburn entered with high expectations for itself and the goal of getting back to the SEC Championship Game — but while Auburn was working through struggles on the offensive line for those first several weeks, the Alabamas and Georgias of the league took off. While Auburn was still tuning what attack it had, those teams were adding more weaponry. By the end of the year, the gap had widened and it was apparent.