LEE COLUMN: With the SEC shaky, now’s the time to be steady

Your Auburn Tigers have looked lost at times early this season.
They’ve looked shaky. They’ve looked unprepared. They’ve looked like they’re scrambling.
All that’s to say: They’ve looked a lot like the rest of the conference.
If you’ve noticed, Auburn isn’t the only SEC team that has come out of quarantine on some unsure footing.
The same day Auburn barely survived Arkansas last Saturday, Florida lost to Texas A&M, LSU lost to Missouri and Alabama got everything it could’ve possibly wanted out of Ole Miss.
It sounds like an excuse, but the fact remains that none of these teams went through spring practice, and the chaos we’re seeing is surely an effect.
Remember, that time was lost for coaches as well as players. The spring is a precious evaluation period, and if you’d have spent all summer pouring over the film from the spring, that’s twice the time lost. Without even mentioning how everyone involved has seen their lives turned upside down in this new normal, it stands to reason that teams are well behind where they want to be in pandemic play.
It also stands to reason that there’s an opportunity out there for the teams that keep improving — and keep finding more sure footing while the sands shift around them.
Give Gus Malzahn credit for this: That’s where he has his eyes, after two close wins and a whooping.
“This is going to be a different year. The teams that can adjust and hang in there I think are going to have an advantage,” he said on Sunday after surviving Arkansas.
Malzahn has said he’s told the team the same thing. What he wants is for Auburn to be the team that gets a little better each week — while all the chips fall where they may everywhere else.
There’s something to that, especially this year, and all we have to do is look at recent history for some proof. Malzahn knows as well as anyone that the most important part of a successful college football season is the climb.
Take 2013, when Malzahn’s team was a completely different one at the end of the season from the one it was in the beginning.
On the flip side, take 2018. Auburn entered with high expectations for itself and the goal of getting back to the SEC Championship Game — but while Auburn was working through struggles on the offensive line for those first several weeks, the Alabamas and Georgias of the league took off. While Auburn was still tuning what attack it had, those teams were adding more weaponry. By the end of the year, the gap had widened and it was apparent.
Auburn wants to put itself in the first category, and the truth is, it still has the opportunity to do that by earning small victories every single day. I wrote in this space last week that for Auburn to get to where it wants to be, it’s going to take the ugly work right now. That Arkansas game sure was ugly — but it was a win for Auburn.
And every week in this SEC-only season, any win is going to be a big win. Consider that, when looking around the league again. Upsets are going to happen and teams are going to stumble playing SEC opponents back-to-back-to-back. Auburn swears it’s ready for the challenge, after playing such a difficult schedule in recent seasons, but now’s the time to prove it.
Auburn doesn’t have to improve much. It just has to improve, and keep steady, while the rest of the conference falls into sure chaos.
Today’s that kind of Saturday again for Auburn, charged to simply survive and advance.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!