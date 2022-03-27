LEE: Coming to Auburn with a love for the untold story

My excitement for being the new Auburn sports beat writer with Opelika-Auburn News feels best explained by a plot of farmland in Missouri.

As a college senior, I covered the University of Missouri football program and, among other duties, was often tasked with finding feature stories. While researching a feature on former Missouri coach Barry Odom, I stumbled across a photo that led to another story.

The photo showed Case Cook, a mullet-clad Missouri offensive lineman, leaning on a tractor hitched to a trailer of baled hay.

I learned Cook baled the hay about a 15-minute drive from the MU campus, and he also wasn’t the first Missouri football player to do so. Rather, he was the latest in a long line of Tigers to work a 62-acre farm plot through a summer jobs program that began in 1996.

After a week of phone calls, I’d collected anecdotes from about a dozen people, and wrote a story about working the land, fishing its ponds and paintball wars. I also wrote about the land serving as a home away from home for those familiar with farm life, and as a new experience for those foreign to it.

To me, that story serves as a reminder that no matter how well-covered a school or program is, there are always new stories to tell, and that’s what I’m most excited to do for our readers in my role with the Opelika-Auburn News.

I’d be remiss, though, not to recognize that I am once again the new guy on a Southeastern Conference beat. As I gain my own perspectives, and learn from my counterparts and those I cover, I also want to learn from you.

It’s been clear in the few days I’ve been on the job that Auburn fans are somewhere between passionate and religious about their Tigers. So, I ask: What do you want to see in my coverage? What stories do you want told?

Regardless, I can assure you that, if you follow along, you’ll be rewarded with the latest updates on Auburn’s football, men’s basketball and athletics administrations. It’s also my goal to bring you in-depth coverage, whether that’s diving into the X’s and O’s or giving you an added perspective.

As I continue my move to the Loveliest Village on the Plains in the coming weeks, you’ll be hearing from me periodically, and plenty from our own Justin Lee, and interns Jake Weese and Liv Achille. In that time, I’d also love your recommendations on food, coffee and whatever else you love about this city.

As I hit the ground running, I’m excited for you to follow along, and here’s to hoping I can help you be the most-informed Auburn fan you can be.

