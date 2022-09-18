LEE: Commentators are all but calling for the bell; A look to the past, and a look to the future

Another one’s gone today.

Arizona State fired Herm Edwards on Sunday, marking another early season college football coaching change. There’s been several in the last couple years: USC fired Clay Helton on Sept. 13, 2021, giving the program a huge jump on the carousel last year. This year, Nebraska’s already fired Scott Frost.

Once upon a time it seemed unfathomable to me to fire a coach for performance just a few games into a season, but maybe that’s where all these schools are headed in the future — sacrificing seasons to get way out ahead on their coaching searches. USC seemed to be the first to do it in 2013 when the school left Lane Kiffin at the airport in late September that year.

Speaking of USC, Saturday’s loss for Auburn to Penn State looked a lot like the shutout loss to USC to start the 2003 season. On that kind of stage, in a marquee non-conference matchup, it must be Auburn’s most embarrassing performance since then.

USC went on to win the AP national championship that year and kickstart a dynasty, and the way that 2003 season played out has to be the best-case scenario for Bryan Harsin now: Maybe Penn State is actually a national title contender, and maybe it’s the best or second-best team on Auburn’s schedule, instead of fifth-best or sixth-best like we thought. Maybe Auburn isn’t that bad, maybe our sample sizes are too small, and maybe Auburn can rally to salvage a passable season so Harsin can get another try next year.

The question you can ask yourself personally: If the disastrous 2003 season is the ceiling for this program right now, is that acceptable?

Some strong voices have already all but called for the bell, including the two most influential commentators covering Auburn football. One is the veteran dean of the Auburn beat, future hall-of-fame writer Phillip Marshall, who wrote for AuburnUndercover that Harsin has found himself where other walking-dead coaches have been before, and that it’s at best “very unlikely” he escapes with his job. The other influential voice — whether you like that he’s influential or not — is the ever-popular Paul Finebaum, who said on the SEC Network this weekend that it’s over and that starting Monday, all the talk on Finebaum in the afternoon about Auburn is going to be about who Auburn hires next.

In 2003, Cadillac went crazy and Auburn beat Alabama, the product of a team sticking together through tough losses including a start as bad as it gets — losses to USC and Georgia Tech in which the offense never even found the end zone. Maybe this season could go that way, if it turns out Auburn’s problems on offense were mainly caused by Penn State and those unforced errors we saw on the field Saturday were just illusions of our untrained eyes. If it turns out somehow Penn State is just as good as Alabama and Georgia, maybe there’s hope Auburn is still part of the same tier below alongside LSU, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Mississippi State and Arkansas, and can scrape out enough wins to get by.

Continuing to look to the past, though, the season could play out like 2012, where everything unraveled in front of everyone’s eyes. It could also play out like 2008, where the team played hard enough in four one-score losses, but it didn’t matter because the team wasn’t good enough and all the damage was done.

Then there’s the look into the future, which we know is nothing but a guessing game: The earliest Auburn has parted ways with a coach in the modern era was in 1998 with Terry Bowden, when he stepped aside on Oct. 23 of that year and Bill Oliver coached the final five games as interim. Tommy Tuberville and Gene Chizik coached through their blowout losses to Alabama before it was over.

Would Auburn wait for the inevitable in today’s era of college football, when USC, Nebraska and Arizona State are firing coaches in September? How bad does it have to get? Do you really want to go to Sanford Stadium and let CBS put the microscope to the Auburn football problem live on the air from 2:30 to 6:30 on coast-to-coast network television?

It happened, somehow, back in those days, yet for some reason it seems ridiculous now.

Like I said, it seemed unfathomable once before. Now the other way seems so unfathomable.