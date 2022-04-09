LEE: Fiery practices, cold ice cream, and the uphill climb ahead

Bryan Harsin got the guys ice cream.

The big white truck rolled right through the gates of Jordan-Hare Stadium, and coasted up to the field at Pat Dye Field, so the players could run up and get their scoops right after a practice this week.

A treat at the end of a long spring camp? I guess you could say that. A reward for everybody getting along and playing nice? Not exactly.

That truck came through at the right time, Harsin seemed to say, at the end of a fiery and combative practice:

Everybody needed to chill out and cool off.

“You guys saw the ice cream truck come out there and all that; Well, that’s because Wednesday it was heated,” Harsin smiled and shrugged during his press conference after the A-Day scrimmage. “So we needed to make sure that we were all good before we went into the scrimmage,” he joked.

There were a couple “skirmishes” out there, Harsin said — likely just the kind of fussing and shoving that you’d expect from time to time on the practice field.

But Harsin revels in it. It means the players are competing. It means they’re battling, they’re fighting, they’re clawing.

And Auburn knows it’s in for a fight all fall in 2022.

Harsin didn’t say that last part, but it’s obvious for everyone inside and out of the program: The rivalry games are on the road this year. Off the Plains, expectations are low for the team. The quarterback battle will continue in the fall. There are question marks there at quarterback, at offensive line, and at receiver, and it’s going to be a fight to contend in the SEC West, a fight to win rivalry games, and a fight to prove Harsin’s many doubters wrong.

Might as well get used to it now. Might as well embrace the battle.

“I’m telling you — you guys don’t get to see all those practices — these guys are going hard,” Harsin said. “They’re getting after it. It is competitive. There is a tremendous amount of fire and passion with these guys.”

It was fitting then, Harsin said, that the A-Day game saw a touchdown scored in the final minute, with the losing side scoring to cut it to 10-9. The fans got on their feet for that moment as the losing side went for two — do-or-die, competition.

Something tells me that quarterback battle won’t be over by Sept. 3. It’ll take a lot for whoever’s named the Game 1 starter to take every snap and start every game this fall — i.e., even if it happens, it’ll be because they won some big battles. The trajectory for this season is not set; there are so many unknowns. How does Auburn beat Penn State on Sept. 17? Is it defense and the roar of Jordan-Hare that help pull Auburn through it? Say the Tigers survive Missouri and LSU at home, can the offense come online by Georgia?

And even then: Is the same quarterback who starts the Georgia game starting the Alabama game? Are Tank and Shedrick Jackson carrying the load all year or do more weapons emerge throughout the course of the season?

When things go wrong, do changes get made?

Don’t you think this team is going to look a lot different from Game 1 to Game 12?

Ultimately, it’s going to be that battle — week by week. When Mercer is here, the staff will be tasked with looking at what they have, looking at what they can do, and building their best plan of attack. With so many unknowns, they probably build the boat all over again the next week. It’s by scratching and clawing, and sharpening the iron by pounding it like a blacksmith, that Auburn can scrape out wins in the fall and end the season with a different team than the one that lost five games to end last season.

It won’t be easy. It’ll be a battle.

But the battle is all this program has right now as it tries to sharpen up.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.