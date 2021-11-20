LEE: Fool me once, shame on you

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That’s the question Harsin has to answer after following up a blown lead with another blown lead, and losing three straight games, which is something his predecessor never did.

Can he find the answer? Yes, he can. I seem to say that in this space every week now. Of course it’s possible.

But it’s not about finding ‘tougher’ players, or ‘more disciplined’ players, or players who ‘love football’ and more. These guys have shown they have what it takes to win these games. They proved that by going up 28-3 on Mississippi State and going up 14-0 on South Carolina. They had the talent to take the lead and the talent didn’t leave halfway through the game.

Beside the point, there will be no waiting on Harsin to bring in ‘his’ players. We all know what we all know: He ain’t got that kind of time.

Harsin can’t wait on a full roster turnover to build the program his way. It takes four years for a roster to cycle through. In four years, if he’s 0-8 against Georgia and Alabama, he’s either on the hot seat or already packing up. That’s just how things are.