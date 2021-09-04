LEE: For Bo Nix, is this the year?

Bo Nix knows his place in Auburn football history.

He knows he stands at a crucial crossroads after a coaching change. He knows every coaching era is different chapter in the program’s story — and he knows there’s good and bad. There are championships and there are dark days.

I go back to a story Kenny Dillingham told us when he first got to Auburn, back at the start of his short stint on staff in 2019. He said coaches and players were spending dinner together, maybe at Gus Malzahn’s house, and as everyone laughed together and broke bread, Dillingham was off to the side perusing through a book on Auburn football history. Dillingham was new here and he probably couldn’t have told you the difference yet between Shug Jordan and Doug Barfield.

But as he flipped through that book, Bo was pretty much telling him what was on the next page before he got to it.

Bo is more like you in that way. He reads up on Auburn football just like you’re reading this column. He spent plenty of Saturday nights growing up screaming in Jordan-Hare Stadium just like you might have been against Akron.

Dillingham was an outsider. Nix is part of the family.