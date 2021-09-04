LEE: For Bo Nix, is this the year?

Bo Nix knows his place in Auburn football history.
He knows he stands at a crucial crossroads after a coaching change. He knows every coaching era is different chapter in the program’s story — and he knows there’s good and bad. There are championships and there are dark days.
I go back to a story Kenny Dillingham told us when he first got to Auburn, back at the start of his short stint on staff in 2019. He said coaches and players were spending dinner together, maybe at Gus Malzahn’s house, and as everyone laughed together and broke bread, Dillingham was off to the side perusing through a book on Auburn football history. Dillingham was new here and he probably couldn’t have told you the difference yet between Shug Jordan and Doug Barfield.
But as he flipped through that book, Bo was pretty much telling him what was on the next page before he got to it.
Bo is more like you in that way. He reads up on Auburn football just like you’re reading this column. He spent plenty of Saturday nights growing up screaming in Jordan-Hare Stadium just like you might have been against Akron.
Dillingham was an outsider. Nix is part of the family.
I tell you that story to tell you this one: Nix completed his first 11 passes on Saturday night, going for 190 yards and three touchdowns before a pass even fell to turf. He finished with 275 on 20-of-22 passing and in a new system with new coaches, and looked a lot like the five-star player he was supposed to be coming out of high school. The talk around Nix, buzzing around the Auburn fanbase ever since his first start as a true freshman, took yet another turn.
But Bo is on a bigger mission.
Auburn football is bigger than one player. Auburn football is bigger than one coach. Auburn football is bigger than Bo Nix, and Auburn football is bigger than Bryan Harsin.
My cheeky headline comes from a running joke on Twitter. Someone, somewhere, posted a tweet in the preseason saying that “this is the year” for Nix — that Nix would turn a corner. Fans found some humor in the corny optimism, and the use of clichés, and now the gag is to copy and paste the text and spam it in replies to posts about Nix.
If you haven’t seen it, it is: “This is the year. Bo Nix has improved so much under this new offense. He’s focused. He’s having fun. I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s a dark horse for the Heisman.”
It is his year.
But it isn’t because of how he throws or how his game changes under Harsin and Mike Bobo.
It’s because he’s the bridge between eras, at a pivotal point in Auburn football history. Every player on this roster is a part of that, but Nix is the second-generation star willing to wear it on his sleeves — right next to the wide orange stripe.
When he signed with his dad’s school after winning championships at Pinson Valley, he didn’t see Auburn football’s history twisting and turning in this way. He didn’t think Malzahn would get fired. That wasn’t how it was supposed to go.
But he committed to Auburn knowing that Auburn is bigger than a coach. He committed to Auburn knowing orange and blue ran through his veins before Malzahn got here, and he knows that he’ll be back to watch games in years and years when he’s older, long after Harsin is gone.
Like I said, he’s kind of like you in that way. No matter how many years old you are — or how many years young — Auburn men and women understand. We saw them back in full force on Saturday as tailgating opened up on campus, alumni and fans from all over back on the Plains they call home again.
This is Bo’s year. But not for the reason you’d think. And as he goes through ups and downs all season, there’s a bigger mission that he’s on.
For once, Nix doesn’t know what’s on the next page on the next chapter in Auburn football history.
But he’s going to be a part of what’s written — and he owns that every time he puts on the uniform.