LEE: Forget ‘fit’; What Auburn needs is disruption

TUSCALOOSA — Turn up ‘Tiger Walk’ — for clarity, for sanity, for peace of mind.

Auburn has built up an armory for this critical coaching hire. The new football facility has been christened, and for the first time in a long time, Auburn has that “alignment” that the people who use buzzwords often buzz about.

Travis Williams must be interviewed for the head coach position at Auburn University, if Auburn is moving anywhere past its No. 1 offer.

Yes, there are 1,001 reasons Auburn and Deion Sanders could find to realize they’re not right for one another. There were, apparently, one too many reasons why Auburn and Lane Kiffin couldn’t come together, if reports around the country were to be believed this week and on Saturday.

But if new Auburn athletics director John Cohen is moving anywhere down the offer list, he better leave no stone unturned, because this hire is too important to leave to only the people the national media predicted all along.

Williams is young and inexperienced, now the defensive coordinator at UCF, but he knows Auburn, and he knows the challenges at Auburn, and if you’re moving down your wishlist and you get to No. 4 on the list, or No. 3, or even No. 2, Williams may well be just as good an interview and have an even better plan in place tailored to Auburn football.

By the same token, if you’re moving on past the first name you targeted, Cadillac Williams also deserves an interview after the regular season ends, after he’s done with game prep and after he’s had time for interview prep instead, and the chance to put best foot forward in the interview.

Cohen in his introductory press conference talked about ‘fit,’ but what Auburn needs today is disruption. When Alabama is Alabama and Georgia is Georgia, and you’re stuck between the two, your mission is to disrupt the status quo, not fall in line with what was expected from outsiders all along. Your mission to beat Alabama, not just on Iron Bowl day, but every single day.

Maybe Cohen’s choice has that ability, and maybe his choice can cause disruption just as well as the choice “fits,” but if Auburn is past its first option, no stone can be left unturned.

If Sanders hasn’t been seriously considered, he must be. If Williams and Williams haven’t had their chance to be in the room, to play ball with a bat in hand, they deserve the chance.

The sound should be too loud to ignore. So turn up ‘Tiger Walk,’ to know every choice had his fair chance.