LEE: Freeze’s first class brings enough steak to create some sizzle, too

Hugh Freeze and his staff have done well with their Year 0 signing class, addressing needs and even stirring up some more excitement than anticipated on just a couple weeks’ notice.

Freeze was always a steak and potatoes hire — rather than a sizzle and splash guy like Deion Sanders.

We saw that with his coordinator picks: Whereas Bryan Harsin hired Derek Mason and Mike Bobo out the gate, and whereas Gus Malzahn had brought in former SEC head coaches like Will Muschamp and Chad Morris on the occasion, Freeze brought in a couple guys you had to Google. Yes, it isn’t so splashy, but, yes, it could be the smarter move long-term.

That continued to Early Signing Day: Freeze hauled in 12 linemen in this class, five on offense and seven on defense. He went with some safe bets, with 12 out 19 high school commits being in-state or might-as-well-be, from Alabama and Georgia. There’s no five-star quarterbacks to fawn over — or any five-stars at all, actually — but there are pieces that could be part of the slow build, which is what athletics director John Cohen had to be going for when it hired Freeze to begin with.

But another win for Freeze came along the way Wednesday: Freeze’s recruiting efforts already look so much better than Harsin’s that Auburn’s created a little bit of that buzz and splash and sizzle within the fanbase.

Auburn fans had reason to celebrate when four-star defensive end Keldric Faulk made an old-school signing day flip and dropped his Florida State hat to put on the Auburn orange and blue. Auburn didn’t get the kids from Carver, and the portal quarterback situation is still up in the air, but it feels like it’s been a while since Auburn fans have celebrated a hat dance like Faulk’s, and that’s buzz.

There’s excitement, too, over those offensive linemen: Those heights and weights are a sight for sore eyes for Auburn fans.

The team rankings paint the picture of a successful signing day — when grading on a curve and considering this was a patch job and not really Freeze’s first full class. 247Sports has Auburn’s class at 19th in the nation, though it’s only eighth-best in the SEC in those rankings. Rivals puts Auburn at 16th, good for seventh in the SEC. Incoming Texas and Oklahoma both signed higher-ranked classes, so bump it down to 10th or ninth in the SEC if you feel like counting them. That’ll have to improve in the future, but Freeze hasn’t had time yet to build in-roads out on the recruiting trail like everyone else.

For now, though, it looks good, and it certainly looks good compared to Harsin’s shortcomings in recruiting. Freeze has a long way to go before he’s considered one of those darling coaches in the national perception, but the way he looks compared to Harsin’s complete failure is going to be one of the best things he has going for him. This haul also looks good compared to Freeze’s fellow job candidate Lane Kiffin, whose class ranks lower than Auburn’s. To be fair, Ole Miss is a have-not school in the SEC with limited resources compared to Auburn — but, to be fair, Kiffin has had years to establish those relationships on the recruiting trail and Freeze seemingly topped his class in two weeks just selling opportunity and a dream.

By the same token, the next stages in Freeze’s tenure at Auburn will be judged the same way. There’s always pros and there’s always cons. There’s steak and then there’s sizzle. There are calculated, conservative choices and then there are wild risks taken, and something tells me it’ll eventually take some of both for Auburn to ever up-end the dynasties Alabama and Georgia have built.

Ultimately, the next class will have to rank better, but this one’s a strong start. Ultimately, Auburn will have to make waves to get to where it should be, but Freeze did manage to make more of a splash than expected with this class.