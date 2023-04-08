A-Day’s a bit of a bore.

You don’t have to take my word for it. Take it from Hugh Freeze himself, who all but said the same thing in the leadup to Saturday’s glorified scrimmage.

He’s not trying to give away any secrets, he cautioned everyone at the beginning of the week, and besides that he’s hopeful the team’s skills are a lot better by real-deal kickoff in September. “Unrealistic expectations lead to frustration,” he said. “I just don’t want anybody to be frustrated.”

A spring game could be a bit of a yawner for the coaches, too, if they’re not careful: Freeze and his staff have been tasked with finding ways to make the most of it, keeping their secrets but not wasting a valuable practice. Personally, he’d rather change the format. “I don’t want to show too much of what we think we might be really good at,” Freeze said, back at that Monday press conference. He was realistic and frank, leaning forward on the table with his arms folded, shrugging as he pitched his idea for holding a spring jamboree instead if only the NCAA allowed it.

He’s was blunt, and that’s been a trend for Freeze following his first press conference at Auburn: There was pomp and circumstance then, but since that day, most of Freeze’s public statements have been muted and weighed by realistic expectations. When talking about the emphasis he puts on recruiting, he told ESPN’s Heather Dinich: “If we’re not in that top-10 range, they’ll probably fire me in Year Four or Year Five.” It isn’t too often that you hear coaches throwing around that “F-word” — fire — but he isn’t wrong and everyone knows it.

The honesty is certainly refreshing. It’s a smart thing, too, to try to keep expectations realistic, because the lowered expectations here are one of the best things he has going for him in his first year at Auburn. No matter what you think of the hire, Freeze is a competent, experienced, serviceable coach at the bare minimum, and everything he does is going to look great when he’s following the worst football coach in Auburn’s history. I’ve been asked nicely not to dwell on the last coach any longer in this space, so I won’t, but there’s lowering the bar and then there’s burying it underground, and Freeze benefits here in these early days from looking so good by comparison.

Is Freeze the man to unseat Kirby Smart? Is Freeze the man to flip the script and give Nick Saban a few more Iron Bowl losses on his way into retirement? Will he stick around and earn an extension? Or is Freeze just meant to rebuild the roster for four or five years, like in the possible scenario he acknowledged with Dinich, before Auburn makes its next move?

We’ll see, but with expectations the way they are right now, he’d be likely to get those four or five years just by winning eight games each season. Right now, eight wins sounds like a breath of fresh air to a lot of Auburn fans — which is unfortunate for a top-15 program, but it’s the place in which Auburn seems to find itself after recent events and recent choices.

To end on a high note: You never know when expectations are going to get upended. That’s why they play the games — the real ones in the fall.

And to end on an even higher note: Everyone already knows that A-Day’s a bit of a bore. But the whistle to whistle is not why you’re there. It’s to get in cheap, spend time with people you love, pass through those familiar gates again after it seems like it’s been so long and to look at that grass so green — and to dream about what’s possible when football season comes back around.