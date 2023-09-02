We are so back.

Robby Ashford blew a kiss in the end zone to the students. Jaylin Simpson ran back an electric pick-six. The eagle flew; the crowd roared. College football is back, in Jordan-Hare Stadium and in stadiums across the country, and so is all the incredible chaos.

Florida laid an egg against Utah, Wisconsin was in a dogfight with Buffalo, and new-age, new-look Colorado embarrassed doubters by taking down TCU in a classic that in the early afternoon was the talk of college football here and everywhere.

It’s a new day, it’s a new season, and from Prime Time to a Freeze Warning on the Plains, it’s important to remember there’s more than one way to win, and more than one way to build a program.

Hugh Freeze and Deion Sanders actually have more in common than most figure: Both built Saturday’s winning teams with the portal. Freeze has said multiple times that in today’s era, he felt it necessary to hand over the keys to coordinators to run the offense and defense while he focuses much of his time on recruiting. Sound like Sanders?

Still, many more differences keep them apart, but there’s more than one way to skin a cat.

Auburn wasn’t the talk of the college football world like Colorado on Saturday but Auburn surely accomplished a lot of its goals against UMass. Those portal newcomers made their debut with no noticeable incident. Auburn’s three new starters on the offensive line looked solid. Thorne was cool, calm and collected. There are questions about the run defense, but that was known going into the week, and some good running by Damari Alston and Jeremiah Cobb shed light on some of the questions about Auburn’s run offense.

Obviously, the first real test comes next. At Cal, Auburn tries to take its show on the road, and fans will learn plenty more about the 2023 team there.

But the path is clear: Play well, land recruits, and parlay what looks like seven or so wins this season, give or take, into a bigger year in 2024 and then a bigger year in 2025. Ultimately, Freeze will need rivalry wins or playoff appearances to earn a big extension, but the time to challenge Georgia and Alabama is down the road.

Freeze closed Tiger Talk on Thursday at Baumhower’s tempering those expectations: “I don’t know if we’re deep enough or good enough at every spot yet. We’re going to find out. But I promise if you give us a little time, we’re going to get the right people here to get it done for you.”

That isn’t the bravado of a Sanders-style soundbite, and it isn’t the flash and sizzle that followed Prime to Colorado, but on Saturday it looked like it had just as good a chance to work.